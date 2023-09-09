SAN FRANCISCO - Google on Wednesday tweaked its political advertising policies to require politicians to disclose if they use any "synthetic" or artificial-intelligence-generated images or videos in their ads on the tech giant's platforms.

The company already bans outright "deepfakes" that aim to deceive voters, but the new policy will require companies to disclose any use of the tech beyond minor edits such as adjusting color or contrast in an image. Politicians will have to fix a label to their ads warning people they include synthetic content, the company said.