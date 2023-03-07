State Sen. Daryl Abbas, R-Salem, testified Tuesday for his proposal to enshrine in the state Constitution that New Hampshire hold the first presidential primary at least seven days before any “similar contest.”
CONCORD — State Senate Republican leaders proposed to amend the state constitution and alter election law to strength legal defenses for New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary.
Sen. Daryl Abbas, R-Salem, said if the Legislature endorsed and voters embraced his amendment (CACR 9) to the constitution, it would enshrine in state law that New Hampshire hold the first primary at least seven days before any “similar contest.”
Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, offered legislation to require that New Hampshire delegates always get voting privileges at presidential nominating conventions (HB 271).
Both are responses to the Democratic National Committee adopting a 2024 primary calendar that puts South Carolina first with New Hampshire and Nevada to hold primaries three days later.
The DNC’s resolution also threatens states like New Hampshire that hold primaries outside the calendar would risk delegates at nominating conventions, and it tries to prohibit candidates from campaigning in states that flaunt its schedule.
Abbas said while President Joe Biden has instigated this challenge to the calendar, a Republican presidential contender could seek to do the same thing in the future.
“The incumbent president is rearranging the order perhaps for political gain. In my humble opinion, that is the worst reason to change our primary from being first,” Abbas told the Senate Election Laws and Municipal Affairs Committee.
“That is self-serving, and I don’t think that is something we should give in to.”
To avoid sanctions, the DNC has given the Legislature until June to repeal its first-in-the-nation primary law and also to pass legislation to allow anyone without reason to cast an absentee ballot in every federal election.
Gov. Chris Sununu and Republican legislative leaders have vowed to oppose those proposals and back Secretary of State David Scanlan’s stated intent for the state to hold the first primary in 2024.
Bradley said his bill is to further push back at the DNC’s edict.
“This just ensures that all of our delegates are going to be seated,” Bradley said.