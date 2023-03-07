Senate GOP pushes FITN constitutional amendment, bill
State Sen. Daryl Abbas, R-Salem, testified Tuesday for his proposal to enshrine in the state Constitution that New Hampshire hold the first presidential primary at least seven days before any “similar contest.”

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — State Senate Republican leaders proposed to amend the state constitution and alter election law to strength legal defenses for New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary.

Sen. Daryl Abbas, R-Salem, said if the Legislature endorsed and voters embraced his amendment (CACR 9) to the constitution, it would enshrine in state law that New Hampshire hold the first primary at least seven days before any “similar contest.”