BEDFORD -- Supporters of President Donald Trump chanted “four more years” at a victory party Tuesday night, confident that the Democratic opposition will bolster the incumbent's chances of re-election.
Hundreds gathered at Murphy’s Taproom and Carriage House to urge support for Trump’s reelection campaign, including state Republican Party Chairman Steve Stepanek, who threw on a Trump shirt and a red “Make America Great Again” hat to announce his endorsement.
With 51 percent of the votes in just after 10 p.m., Reuters reported Trump had received 86.5 percent to Weld's 8.2 percent.
Stepanek said the level of excitement within the Republican Party is “over the top.” He attributes much of the enthusiasm to the Democrats.
“One of our best contributors to get out the vote for Republicans is the Democrats. What they are doing and what they have done to this president and the policies that they’re advocating are driving voters to the polls like we’ve never seen before, and I sense a huge red wave building here in New Hampshire and across the country,” he said.
Stepanek said he doesn’t believe any of the Democratic candidates could beat Trump.
Others agreed, including longtime supporter and former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, of Windham, who insisted that the Republican Party is “100 percent unified” behind Trump.
“This is socialism versus capitalism. Capitalism is going to win every time, and there’s not one candidate on the Democratic slate that is going to win a state that Hillary Clinton lost in the last election. The only way you beat Donald Trump is you have to add. You have to add states, whether it’s Florida or Wisconsin or Ohio or Michigan or Pennsylvania,” Lewandowski said.
Several of those who attended the Republican Primary victory celebration, which some called a “retirement party” for Democrats, said they came because they weren’t able to attend Trump’s rally in Manchester on Monday night.
Frank Kingston, 75, of Danville, has supported Trump from the beginning. He believes the president will face no real competition in November.
“I think he has a very good chance of winning by 20 percent. That’s huge,” he said.
Kingston’s wife, Gail, also 75, said she feels Trump has done a lot for the country. She’s willing to overlook what she calls his “quirks” and “peculiarities.”
“We all have them,” she said, adding that the country needs a businessman for a president.
“He knows how to get things done. He loves this country,” she said.
Republican Susan Gervas, 61, of Kingston, backed Ben Carson in the Republican primary in 2016 but said she’s now on the “Trump train.”
“He doesn’t put up with any bull----. That sums him up in a nutshell. Considering all the stuff he’s had to go through over the last three years he’s definitely the man we needed for the job,” she said.