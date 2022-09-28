GOP challengers seek more debates with Democratic incumbents
Buy Now

The Republican challengers for federal office are all demanding Democratic incumbents agree to more face-to-face encounters than they have. Here, the five, major Republican candidates for the 1st Congressional District seat met in first debate last month.

 Kevin Landrigan/New Hampshire Union Leader

CONCORD — The 2022 general election has reached the debate over debates stage, as all Republican challengers for federal office are calling on Democratic incumbents to agree to more face-to-face encounters.

Retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, the GOP Senate nominee, made the most recent demand Wednesday that Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H. agree to seven debates over the final seven weeks of that race.