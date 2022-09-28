CONCORD — The 2022 general election has reached the debate over debates stage, as all Republican challengers for federal office are calling on Democratic incumbents to agree to more face-to-face encounters.
Retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc, the GOP Senate nominee, made the most recent demand Wednesday that Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H. agree to seven debates over the final seven weeks of that race.
Just prior to the Sept. 13 primary, Hassan said she would take part in three events, the same ones her colleague, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., had agreed to during her reelection campaign in 2020.
“Senator Hassan has spent too much time in Washington, D.C. if she thinks she can avoid debates and still convince voters to give her another six years in the Senate,” Bolduc said.
“Her presence in the state is already woefully inadequate, and now she is trying to limit the number of times she has to answer difficult questions in an unscripted setting,” he said.
Former Democratic Party Chairman Kathy Sullivan said a debate every other week between now and the Nov. 8 election is plenty.
“That would give Bolduc seven more opportunities to change his positions,” Sullivan mocked, alluding to some policy statements that Bolduc has backed away from during this race.
“Given his proclivity for flip-flopping, just wait a couple of days, he will only want two,” Sullivan said.
U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas, along with Hassan have all agreed to debate at two events, one on WMUR at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics and a second being a partnership of New Hampshire Public Radio with the New Hampshire Bulletin.
Pappas and Hassan have added a Mount Washington Valley Economic Council event.
In addition, Pappas said he’d take part in a debate before the Manchester Chamber of Commerce as well as forums before the Bi-State Primary Care, Community Behavioral Health Association and the Temple Adath Yeshurun in Manchester.
Kuster said she would also debate before the Nashua Chamber along with attending the Bi-State Primary Care and Community Behavioral Health Association forums.
Bolduc wants Hassan to also appear at debates at New England College sponsored by iHeart Radio, the Good Morning New Hampshire talk show with Jack Heath, the N.H. Homebuilder’s Association and the Nashua Chamber.
Karoline Leavitt of Hampton, GOP nominee in the 1st District against Pappas, listed five in which she would take part, four of which Pappas has said he will attend.
She did not include the New Hampshire Public Radio event as one she will attend.
Instead, Leavitt wants to debate Pappas on Heath’s program as well as on conservative talk show host Howie Carr’s show in Boston.
“I hope @ChrisPappasNH will give voters the same opportunities, especially since he has not hosted an in person town hall in 2 years,” Leavitt said.
The Pappas campaign noted he debated GOP nominees at the same four locations in 2018 and 2020 and has added three forums to give voters more access.
“Congressman Pappas looks forward to taking part in the New Hampshire tradition of engaging in a host of civil and thoughtful conversations this fall focused on the issues that matter most to Granite Staters,” said Collin Gately, Pappas’ campaign spokesperson.
Both Heath and iHeart Radio talk show host Chris Ryan have been pressing Democratic candidates to agree to appear since both programs hosted debates of all the GOP rivals during the primary.
Robert Burns of Pembroke, Kuster’s Republican foe in the 1st District, commended Kuster for agreeing to five encounters but last week tried to up the ante.
“However, I am now challenging you to nine debates, one for each county in our great district,” Burns said.
“If you decide against this, which county should we tell its residents that you don’t care about them?”
Kuster Campaign Manager Jon Gonin said Kuster’s schedule will provide enough robust debate.
“We look forward to a spirited, substantive, and respectful discussion on the issues that matter most to Granite Staters in the 2nd District,” Gonin said.
Gov. Chris Sununu, a three-term Republican, will debate Democratic nominee Tom Sherman more than the federal incumbents will, according to his spokesperson.
Heath recently announced Sherman and Sununu have already agreed to debate Oct. 6 on his program.
“As the most accessible governor in state history, Chris Sununu is not afraid to answer tough questions from reporters — unlike members of New Hampshire’s congressional delegation,” Benjamin Vihstadt said.
“The governor will be participating in as many debates as his schedule will allow, which will certainly be more than the meager amount the congressional delegation has agreed to.”