As retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc commands the field in the GOP primary race for U.S. Senate, the national Republican establishment has formed a Super PAC to spend $2.6 million in support of state Senate President Chuck Morse’s candidacy.

Les Williamson, a former staffer for the National Republican Senatorial Committee who also worked for a Mitch McConnell political action committee, created the White Mountain PAC of Houston, Texas.