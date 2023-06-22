GOP flexes muscle, pushes forward Strafford County district map

With Strafford County Democratic legislators looking on, House-Senate negotiators move to push through map that would require in 2024 the three county commissioners to run in separate districts. They all now run countywide.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — In a clearly partisan move, Republican legislative leaders bounced Democratic negotiators off a key committee to advance their plan to change how Strafford County’s three commissioners are elected every two years.

The deal still must clear a high hurdle since the House of Representatives a week ago narrowly turned down the same district map (HB 75) endorsed Thursday by an all-GOP conference committee.