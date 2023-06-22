CONCORD — In a clearly partisan move, Republican legislative leaders bounced Democratic negotiators off a key committee to advance their plan to change how Strafford County’s three commissioners are elected every two years.
The deal still must clear a high hurdle since the House of Representatives a week ago narrowly turned down the same district map (HB 75) endorsed Thursday by an all-GOP conference committee.
House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm of Manchester said the maneuver risked bringing to a hyper-political end this session marked by bipartisan cooperation in a closely divided House of Representatives.
“Trying to manipulate districts for partisan gain is the very type of action that turns people away from politics. House Democrats strongly oppose this brazen attempt to rig elections in our state,” Wilhelm said in a statement.
But the originator of the idea, State Rep. Len Turcotte, R-Barrington, said it is Democrats who are thwarting the will of the people by having all three commissions run countywide, which gives the Democratic-stronghold cities the clout over small, GOP-dominant towns.
“I could make a very, very strong argument that right now as Strafford County has been for 40 years has been gerrymandered by default,” Turcotte said.
By party registration, Strafford County is the second most Democratic of the state's 10 counties.
Turcotte authored a separate bill (HB 271) to achieve this end but the House Municipal and County Government Committee he chairs voted to retain the bill, blocking any movement on it in the House until early in 2024.
House Majority Floor Leader Joe Sweeney, R-Salem, said Wilhelm was over the top.
“Dangerous rhetoric that threatens our very democracy,” Sweeney said on Twitter.
All other county commissioners live or run in separate districts
Eight counties elect commissioners by district. The Carroll and Sullivan County commissioners also represent the entire county but each commissioner must live in his or her own carved-out district.
Running at large means the voters in Strafford County’s largest communities — Dover, Rochester, Somersworth and Durham — typically elect one of their own while candidates from the other towns have no voice, said Sen. Jim Gray, R-Rochester, who advanced this amendment to an unrelated, county government bill in the Senate.
These would be the new commission districts that under the bill would begin with the 2024 elections:
• District 1: The towns of Farmington, Middleton, Milton, New Durham, Wards 1, 5, and 6, of the city of Rochester, and Wards 1-5 or the entire city of Somersworth;
• District 2: Wards 1, 2, 3, and 4 of the city of Dover, and the towns of Durham, Lee, and Rollinsford and;
• District 3: The towns of Barrington, Madbury and Strafford and Wards 5 and 6 of the city of Dover, and Wards 2, 3, and 4 of the city of Rochester.
Senate Democratic Leader Donna Soucy of Manchester asked why the Legislature ignored this topic last year when it adjusted election boundaries for all non-local offices from county commissioners to the two congressional districts.
Turcotte served on the House Special Committee on Redistricting and said leaders in both parties told him not to broach the subject given the other tasks the panel had before it.
“The committee as a whole said, ‘It’s too much, we don’t have the time,’” Turcotte recalled.
Gray said Senate legal counsel concluded this bill did not violate the usual practice of redistricting every 10 years because it did not “redistrict” these commissioners but would create new districts for them.
This map if it becomes law will force two Democratic incumbents, longtime Chair George Magleras of Dover and Deanna Rollo of Rollinsford, to run against one another in the new District 2.
Gray said he had drafted a different district map that would have put all three incumbents in separate districts and he invited either of the two Democrats on the panel to offer it but they refused.
Speaker, Senate president replaced Democratic opponents
Rep. Laurel Stavis, D-West Lebanon, is the ranking Democrat on Turcotte’s committee.
“We change the county process all the time. We don’t do changes like this one,” Stavis said.
Retaining the other bill would permit the House to consult with the county delegation as well as residents in the affected towns, she said.
“We could arrive at a well-informed decision later this year,” she said.
The conference committee voted, 5-2, for the district map Tuesday; all compromises require a unanimous vote.
On Wednesday, House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry replaced Democrat Stavis with House Deputy Speaker Steve Smith, R-Charlestown.
On Thursday, Senate President Jeb Bradley, R-Wolfeboro, bounced Soucy off the panel in favor of Senate Majority Leader Sharon Carson, R-Londonderry.
Carson and Smith provided their support, creating a 7-0 vote on the revamped conference committee.
The controversial bill’s outcome rests with who shows up when the House votes up or down on it next Thursday.
Last week, the House voted, 188-185 against this same proposal.
Then in a dizzying series of votes, the House then voted 188-185 not to kill the bill, 188-186 not to table it and, finally, 188-186 to send the issue on to this conference committee.
Gov. Chris Sununu has yet to weigh in on the plan.