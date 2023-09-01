Mike Pence
Buy Now

Mike Pence speaks as his wife, Karen, sits by his side during an interview at the New Hampshire Union Leader in this August 4, 2023, file photo.

SALEM — Republican presidential candidates are ready to meet area Republicans and non-affiliated voters at the Salem, New Hampshire, Republican Town Committee's annual Labor Day picnic on Monday, Sept. 4, at the Derry-Salem Elks Lodge.

Former Vice President Mike Pence, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy and Steve Laffey will speak and meet with attendees.

FILE PHOTO: Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson walks through the Dirksen Senate office building in Washington

Asa Hutchinson
Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy. 