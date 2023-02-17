Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan practices his farewell address at the State House in Annapolis on Jan. 10. 

 Michael Robinson Chávez/Washington Post

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is so concerned that party disunity will sink GOP hopes in the 2024 presidential election that she plans to require all candidates on the official primary debate stages to first pledge their support to the party's eventual nominee.

But many of the likely contenders are pushing back.