Gov. Ned Lamont, an early endorser of former Vice President Joe Biden, is expected to campaign in New Hampshire with the front-running Democrat before the all-important primary on Feb. 11.
No date has been set, and plans have not yet been finalized with the Biden campaign, officials said.
Biden’s volunteers from Connecticut are planning to head to New Hampshire twice in January and once on the final weekend before the primary, said Martin Dunleavy, a former Democratic National Committee member for 22 years who is coordinating the Biden efforts. Dunleavy and others already made their first trip to New Hampshire, and they are expecting to rent a bus as the number of volunteers increases during the final month before the primary.
Connecticut supporters also plan to head to Iowa for five to 10 days during the final push before the caucuses on Feb. 3.
Lamont is the biggest-name supporter of Biden among Connecticut politicians at a time when many prominent state Democrats have remained uncommitted. Biden also endorsed Lamont in his race for governor in 2018.
In October, Lamont held a fundraiser for Biden at his Greenwich home, raising more than $450,000 from more than 140 people. Many of those paid $2,800 — the maximum contribution allowed during the presidential primary season. For the general election, donors can contribute an additional $2,800 for an overall maximum of $5,600.
Lamont’s fundraiser was important for Biden because public records showed the former vice president had been lagging in the money race at the national and state levels. In Connecticut, Biden was out-raised during the third quarter by South Bend, Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg and President Donald Trump, as well as Kamala Harris, who has since dropped out of the race.
Records show that Biden raised $151,000 during the third quarter in Connecticut, which was tripled by Lamont in one day.
Biden will also be receiving help from former U.S. Sen. Christopher J. Dodd, a longtime friend who spent 30 years together on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
“I’m going to dedicate the next 13 months of my life,’’ Dodd told the crowd at the fundraiser. “I don’t want to wake up on the day after the election in 2020 and think I didn’t do enough.’’
