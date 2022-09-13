CONCORD — The matchup for governor this fall is set with Gov. Chris Sununu, 47, easily dispensing with three major Republican opponents to win the GOP primary.
State Sen. Tom Sherman, D-Rye, ran unopposed to be the Democratic nominee.
Sununu seeks to become only the second person in New Hampshire history to win a fourth two-year term as the state’s chief executive.
Within minutes of the last polls closing at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sununu declared victory.
"In this time of inflation fueled by Washington's out of control spending, strong fiscal management of the Granite State is more critical than ever," Sununu said. “Under my leadership, New Hampshire has the fastest growing economy in the nation and is the number 1 state for personal freedoms. With Tom Sherman as Governor, New Hampshire would have an income tax, higher electricity taxes, and less freedom. The stakes are too high this November to change direction now."
In early returns, Sununu was getting about 80% of the vote while Franklin conservative Karen Testerman had about 10%, followed by Thad Riley of Brentwood (7%) and Julian Acciard of Derry (2%).
While campaigning for other favored Republican candidates Tuesday, Sununu said he was also confident about reelection because he’s helped lead the state’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Why are we the envy of the Northeast? It’s because we have wrapped services around what the individual needs. What does your business need? How can we help you rather than have you fit into our desire? Every other state is yearning for this,” Sununu said.
State unemployment officials announced Tuesday that the jobless rate in New Hampshire remained unchanged at 2% in August, among the lowest in the nation. State officials said they were also encouraged more than 14,000 have joined the New Hampshire labor force in the past year.
Sherman, 64, said he decided to run for governor after Sununu had signed a ban on late-term abortions in June 2021.
“To see a state like New Hampshire that is so pro-choice have an abortion ban is so disappointing and Sununu did that,” Sherman said.
For his part, Sununu said he doesn’t think this issue will fundamentally affect this election because health care providers have not performed abortions during the third trimester.
“In some states they are considering some extreme changes but not here so I don’t believe it’s going to move the needle very much,” Sununu said.
Monica Venzke, a Democratic Party spokesperson, said Sununu has met his match with Sherman.
"Chris Sununu is wrong for New Hampshire, and Granite Staters know it. We’re sick and tired of having an untrustworthy governor who continues to cower to the far-right extremists of his party," Venzke said. "This November, we’re going to take back the corner office and elect Dr. Tom Sherman as our governor.”
During the general election, Sherman vows to hold Sununu accountable for not doing enough to keep property taxes from going up and housing from becoming affordable.
Sununu said during his tenure the state has sent back to cities and towns record amounts of local aid and he's used $100 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act grants to create incentives for developers to build more multi-family housing.
Most Sununu GOP foes since 2016
The governor’s moves in response to the COVID-19 pandemic attracted more rivals than Sununu has ever faced since first winning the corner office in 2016.
Franklin's Testerman got slightly less than 10% of the vote in opposing Sununu two years ago.
A founder of the conservative Cornerstone Action organization, Testerman said the arrest of nine protestors to COVID-19 vaccine mandates moved her to try again to defeat the governor.
“I’m the candidate for freedom and an end to tyranny and government overreach,” Testerman said.
Rile, a Brentwood businessman, said he helped lead the opposition on his local school board to the calls by state government to hold public school classes remotely.
“We were one of the first school districts to go back to in-person learning and that’s the kind of common sense conservative policies I will bring to Concord,” said Riley, a father of six.
If elected, Riley pledged to hold two town hall meetings a month.
Retired Marine veteran Acciard, 34, said Sununu’s actions against a conservative parental rights bill prompted him to abort plans to run in the 1st Congressional District and instead oppose the incumbent governor.
Acciard said Sununu no longer represents the conservative movement and instead has tried to move the national GOP more to the ideological middle.
During an interview last weekend, Acciard admitted it would be difficult to unseat a popular governor.
“I'd like to see 2020 turnout numbers, and enough people against the governor that he has to actually work with his own party again, maybe even humble him, but I knew going into this that the likelihood of beating him was slim,” Acciard said.
“He'd have to get hit by a meteorite, and even then he'd probably still win.”
Sununu has largely ignored his GOP rivals, turning down an invitation by WMUR-TV that he debate his primary opponents.
Two other Republicans, Jay Lewis of Laconia and Richard A. McMenamon II of Gilmanton signed up to run for governor, but did much less campaigning for the post.