Gov. Chris Sununu threw his support behind Victoria Sullivan's campaign for mayor of Manchester on Monday, saying “strong, new leadership is clearly needed” in the Queen City.
“Victoria Sullivan will deliver that leadership, and on ‘Day One’ as mayor will tackle the challenges facing the city with courage and conviction,” Sununu said in a statement. “Victoria will work as a partner -- not an adversary -- with the state of New Hampshire to make sure Manchester is fully connected to the Granite State's booming economy. Victoria Sullivan is the best choice for Mayor.
Sullivan, who faces incumbent Joyce Craig in a rematch of the 2019 mayoral race, thanked Sununu for his support.
"I’m honored to have earned Governor Chris Sununu's endorsement in the final stretch of my campaign to save Manchester,” said Sullivan in a statement. “From the shocking incidents of violent crime, rising homelessness, higher taxes, and failing schools, Gov. Sununu is keenly aware of the challenges the Queen City is facing right now under Mayor Joyce Craig. He needs a partner in the corner office at City Hall who will be able to work with state leaders on how best to confront these problems."
Sullivan, a former Republican state rep, said her opponent likes to “point blame without taking any meaningful action to solve issues.”
“That’s not leadership,” said Sullivan in a statement. “The governor and the state have tried many times to work with this mayor, but time after time, Joyce has roadblocked progress for her own political gain. Building off of the many relationships I have made while serving in a leadership position in the State House, I look forward to bringing about a new day of collaboration between Concord and our state’s largest city as its new mayor next year.”
Sununu, a Republican, joins U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; N.H. Senate President Chuck Morse; N.H. House Speaker Sherm Packard, former U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte, former Manchester Mayor and Executive Councilor Ray Wieczorek, and others who have voiced support for Sullivan.