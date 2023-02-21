Grassie wins Rochester Ward 4 special election By Paul Feely Union Leader Staff Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Feb 21, 2023 Feb 21, 2023 Updated 26 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Buy Now State Rep. Chuck Grassie, D-Rochester, talks to reporters after a recount of his race ended in a tie. On Nov. 8, Republican David Walker had won by a single vote. Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Eight-term state Rep. Chuck Grassie, D-Rochester, defeated Republican nominee David Walker in Tuesday’s special election for a House seat in Rochester Ward 4.The special election was necessary after Grassie and Walker tied in November’s election and a recount was inconclusive.Unofficial results posted on social media Tuesday night show Grassie with a 12-point win, 56% to 44%.“Thank you to everyone who supported my campaign and thank you ward 4 voters for voting to send me back to Concord as your state representative,” Grassie said on Twitter.Rochester’s Ward 4 is considered a swing district, with Democrats holding a slight edge — 30% to 26% Republican and 44% independent.The race received special attention because of New Hampshire’s closely divided House of Representatives.With Grassie’s reelection, the House now stands at 201 Republicans and 198 Democrats. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Paul Feely Author twitter Author email Follow Paul Feely Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Grassie wins Rochester Ward 4 special election Republicans use 'wokeism' to attack the left - but struggle to define it DeSantis is trying to turn Trump's biggest win into a liability {{title}} SPONSORED BY Most Popular Nikki Haley's NH campaign kickoff draws a crowd DeSantis is trying to turn Trump's biggest win into a liability Harvard poll: Trump would win GOP regardless of field, and beat Biden, win GOP GOP wants candidates to pledge support for nominee - but some resist Republicans use 'wokeism' to attack the left - but struggle to define it Nikki Haley’s White House bid opens the field to more Trump challengers in 2024 Sununu continues to probe presidential run, says Americans are 'looking for results' Texas Sen. Ted Cruz won’t run for president in 2024, will only seek third term Top NH Dems propose no-excuse absentee voting Donald Trump's 2024 campaign faces trouble in crucial Iowa Request News Coverage