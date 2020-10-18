CONCORD — Grace Murray called out Gov. Chris Sununu for his record number of vetoes during a rally Sunday morning outside the State House.
She did so as she stood in front of what organizers called a “Veto Graveyard” — paintings of mock gravestones with legislation that Sununu has challenged.
“He has struck down things such as health care, paid family medical leave and renewable energy plans,” said Murray, 21, a New Hampshire Youth Movement Action fellow, who attends Plymouth State University.
More than 50 people attended the rally organized by New Hampshire Youth Movement Action, Rights and Democracy and Kent Street Coalition. Speakers focused on Sununu’s 79 vetoes on measures such as raising the minimum wage.
Some signs included, “Veto Sununu” or “Sununu doesn’t care about u.”
Louise Spencer, of the Kent Street Coalition, pointed to the mock graveyard.
“He had killed program after program, initiative after initiative and he wants you to think this is what leadership looks like. That this is what political courage looks like,” she said. “It doesn’t look like this. Leadership looks like working across the aisle to get things done to help the people of our state.”
Ben Vihstadt, a Sununu campaign spokesman, said the governor put forward three paid family medical leave plans that are voluntary, affordable, and income tax-free. He said Democrats pushed to have it paid for with an income tax.
“Everything from an income tax to higher taxes on small businesses made it to Gov. Chris Sununu’s desk after Democrats took control of the legislature last year, and his leadership saved New Hampshire families over a billion dollars in new taxes, fees, charges, and costs,” he wrote.
Erika Perez, an organizer with NH Youth Movement Action, said in an interview that Sununu has vetoed bills left and right.
“Even bipartisan bills he just doesn’t agree with,” she said, “I feel like it hasn’t been talked about enough and it hasn’t been brought to light enough.”