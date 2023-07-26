As governor, Haley lured Chinese companies to S.C.
Former South Carolina Gov. and Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, left, took part in a roundtable about New Hampshire families dealing with fentanyl addiction.  Hooksett pastor Steve Richard spoke while former Manchester mayoral candidate Victoria Sullivan, left, and Brittany Ping, right, looked on.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

MANCHESTER — Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley said China was chiefly responsible for the flood of deadly fentanyl that has caused a new spike of deadly opioid deaths in New Hampshire.

“There is nothing to talk about. Let’s be clear. We know who the culprit is. We know exactly they are doing. We know exactly why they are doing it,” Haley told a roundtable of anti-substance abuse advocates at the New Hampshire Freedom Movement treatment house in downtown Manchester.