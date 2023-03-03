Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley, ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration, finishes speaking during the Conservative Political Action Conference in the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center just south of Washington on March 3, 2023. 

 Jabin Botsford/Washington Post

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley stepped into the hallway after speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday to supporters asking for selfies and autographs - and, from others, a less friendly greeting.

"We love Trump, we love Trump!" a crowd around her started chanting. Some Haley supporters shouted her name back as the former U.N. ambassador escaped with staff to an elevator.