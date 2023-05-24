Nikki Haley
Republican candidate for president Nikki Haley speaks at The New England Council's Politics & Eggs series at Saint Anselm College on May 24, 2023.

GOFFSTOWN — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley said Wednesday she would support a national abortion ban “if there was consensus,” but said it is highly unlikely that the next president could build that.

If elected, the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador said she would seek bipartisan support to ban late-term abortions, expand adoption and the use of contraception and allow any doctor to refuse to perform one.