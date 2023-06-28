NORTH CONWAY — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley will stand a timeworn political axiom on its head — relatively speaking — by going where the voters in New Hampshire aren’t.
While most candidates have spent their time promoting policies at the Institute of Politics or chatting with diners at the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester, former South Carolina Gov. Haley announced she will kick off two town hall forums in Lancaster and North Conway.
“The North Country reminds me so much of where I grew up in rural South Carolina,” Haley said in an exclusive statement to the Union Leader.
“Faith, family, community, and service were the backbone of what we all learned growing up in small towns. Our campaign will never take any vote for granted and we’re looking forward to meeting everyone up north.”
Haley’s itinerary includes a town hall forum next Thursday at the North Conway Community Center at 6:30 p.m. and a forum at 3 p.m. the following day at the John W. Weeks VFW Post 3041 in Lancaster.
The next trip for Haley includes stops next Saturday for a town hall forum in Hanover and a house party in Henniker.
On Wednesday night, Haley was a guest speaker at a New Hampshire Republican State Committee fundraiser in Manchester at the home of Kurt and Hollie Strandson. Gov. Chris Sununu also spoke at the event.
Most candidates are campaigning outside Manchester but still predominantly in the southern tier, in a region including Nashua, Concord, Salem and Derry.
Ramaswamy was first candidate to go up north
GOP hopeful and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy was the first to hold North County events last April 15 as part of his 10-county bus tour that included stops in North Conway, Berlin and Littleton.
Last week, Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., attended the PorcFest Festival in Lancaster, the annual celebration of the New Hampshire Libertarian Party and its affiliate Free State Movement.
Earlier Wednesday, Haley was part of the Polaris National Security: America the Great Tour promoting a robust U.S. foreign policy at the Waterfront at the Elks in Portsmouth.