Nikki Haley
Republican candidate for president Nikki Haley speaks at Saint Anselm College last month.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

NORTH CONWAY — Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley will stand a timeworn political axiom on its head — relatively speaking — by going where the voters in New Hampshire aren’t.

While most candidates have spent their time promoting policies at the Institute of Politics or chatting with diners at the Red Arrow Diner in Manchester, former South Carolina Gov. Haley announced she will kick off two town hall forums in Lancaster and North Conway.