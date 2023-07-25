Haley projects tough stance on China

Ann Launier of Deerfield, right, greets Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley while clutching a copy of Haley’s biographical book, “With All Due Respect,” which the candidate signed. “She’s very inspiring; I think we would be a whole lot safer if she was in office right now,” Launier said.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

BARRINGTON — Republican presidential contender and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley said Biden administration officials fail to appreciate that Chinese leaders have a low opinion of their American counterparts.

During a town hall forum at Turbocam in Barrington Tuesday, Haley vowed to take a more confrontational approach with the leaders of the world’s other economic power.