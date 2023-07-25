BARRINGTON — Republican presidential contender and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley said Biden administration officials fail to appreciate that Chinese leaders have a low opinion of their American counterparts.
During a town hall forum at Turbocam in Barrington Tuesday, Haley vowed to take a more confrontational approach with the leaders of the world’s other economic power.
“The Biden administration, they don’t understand China. I have been across the negotiating table from China. They don’t play by the rules; they never have.
They don’t see us as a competitor,” Haley said. “They see us as an enemy. We need to change how we see them.”
Haley called Beijing the “biggest threat we’ve had since Pearl Harbor” and said every company needs to have a “Plan B” for operations in the event China decides to wage still tougher economic warfare with the West.
She also criticized Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who recently said the United States’ relationship with China need not be a “winner take all” contest.
“To even say that means you don’t understand China,” Haley said.
The U.S. should consider a blacklist of sensitive technology that U.S. companies not be allowed to export to China to cut back on the theft of American innovation, she said.
Haley said she would push to confiscate much of the private property wealthy Chinese individuals have bought up and also curb the influence of Chinese institutions into American higher education.
“We have to put an end to this,” she added.
Chinese government officials frequently insist that Beijing merely seeks a mutually beneficial, “win-win” relationship with the United States.
Many elected officials in both political parties say China’s goal is to win twice.
Haley hosted a town hall forum in Hollis Tuesday night, and on Wednesday afternoon in Manchester she will outline her proposals for cracking down on the illegal importation of fentanyl that has contributed to an increase in opioid deaths in New Hampshire.
China bears much of the responsibility for the flood of those drugs into this country, she said.
What voters want
As the daughter of Indian immigrants and the first minority female elected governor in America, Haley has gotten good marks from political observers for doing more than 30 events in New Hampshire and 25 in Iowa, which will hold the first caucus.
Former state Sen. John Reagan, a Deerfield Republican, met Haley at a recent house party.
“She’s done the work, at all levels, federal government, state government, foreign diplomacy,” said Reagan. “A lot of the others are just making promises; she has accomplishments.”
Andy Dow of Farmington, a retired disabled veteran, was at his third Haley event. He said he has also seen former President Donald Trump, GOP biotech millionaire Vivek Ramaswamy, South Carolina Republican Sen. Tim Scott and Democratic hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
“I listen to them all. She has the leadership experience, she’s also very smart and has shown a willingness to stand up to leaders of countries that tried to bully her and to Trump,” Dow said.
“Unity is what I am looking for. I think there are a lot of good candidates but I want to see moderates because that’s how we are going to get something done.”
Kevin James, an engineer with Turbocam, was at his first presidential event Tuesday.
“I want someone with Christian values who is a strong leader and is not afraid to stand up to the powerful interests in this country,” James said.
William Donnelly of Barrington wrote and presented a small check to Haley’s campaign in hopes she would take a serious look at his budding invention that he calls IncrediBlocks that can form an impregnable wall for seawalls and lighthouses among other uses.
“I’m looking for the candidate who will take most seriously climate change, the fact that water levels are rising and we have to come up with ways to keep our society functioning,” Donnelly said.
Low poll numbers
All this ground game hasn’t turned into impressive poll numbers for Haley, 51, stuck in low single digits here and in Iowa and in third place in her home state of South Carolina, well behind Trump and trailing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Haley was an underdog before winning her races for the state Legislature and governor.
She said 2024 will not be a rerun of 2016 when Trump blew past a field of 17 candidates and eventually cruised to the GOP nomination.
“We have debates coming up next month. I think you will see six or seven people on the debate stage. It’s manageable. You will start to see the differences,” Haley said.
She will be in the debates, having raised 160,000 individual donations — four times the amount needed to get a spot on stage. She said 95% of the checks were $200 or less.
“The rest of the candidates have spent millions; we haven’t spent (relatively) anything because people aren’t paying attention, kids are off on vacation,” Haley said.
She recalled Texas Sen. Ted Cruz went from 5% in July 2015 to winning the Iowa caucus and then-Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker went from 20% at this time eight years ago to not making it to the first contest.
“I trust the American people can get this right,” Haley said. “They know that this is a time for choosing like never before … I am in this to prove to you we are going to save this country.”