US-NEWS-THIRD-PARTY-CANDIDATE-2024-GET

Dr. Cornell West speaks during a Get Out the Vote rally at Agora Theater & Ballroom on July 31, 2021, in Cleveland.  

 Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/TNS

Almost half of U.S. voters — 47% — say they would consider voting for a third-party candidate for president next year, signaling a dissatisfaction with a potential rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Those findings, in a Quinnipiac University Poll released Wednesday, could open a lane for any spoiler to impact the election as the group No Labels is actively floating the prospect of a third-party bid.