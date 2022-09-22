A new digital ad from Sen. Maggie Hassan's re-election campaign attacks Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc over his past support for privatizing federal entitlement programs. A Bolduc campaign spokesman said the candidate no longer supports making those changes.
CONCORD — U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan’s latest attack against Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc is over his past support for privatizing Social Security and Medicare.
In a new digital ad, Hassan’s campaign uses Bolduc’s own words of support for a $1.2 trillion cut to Medicare and $2 trillion cut to Social Security.
"Bolduc’s plan to end Social Security and decimate Medicare proves Don Bolduc doesn’t know what is best for New Hampshire,” the ad states.
Hassan intends to make this a major focus of the campaign, with a news conference on the topic in the works for Monday at the William B Cashin Senior Activity Center in Manchester.
“Don Bolduc’s extreme agenda of ending Social Security and Medicare as we know it threatens the health and economic security of seniors across New Hampshire,” said Maggie for NH spokesperson Kevin Donohoe.
“It’s clear that Don Bolduc’s out-of-touch priorities would cause serious harm to Granite State seniors.”
In the ad, Bolduc also expressed support for raising the retirement age to receive benefits.
“We raise the age limit by two years and over time we have no more Social Security,” Bolduc said.
A Bolduc campaign spokesperson said Bolduc does not support privatizing any federal entitlement programs.
“Having served 10 tours of combat in Afghanistan, General Bolduc relies on his health care from the VA (U.S. Veterans Administration),” Tommy Thompson said in a statement. “He knows first-hand how important its services are to veterans, and he believes that every American who is eligible should be able to rely on the benefits they have paid into it, including Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.”
Recent support for privatizing
Earlier in this campaign, Bolduc said he favored transitioning younger workers to have flexible savings accounts. He said Social Security came about in a “different time, a different place, a different economy.”
On Thursday, Politico reported that Bolduc floated the idea of privatizing these programs as recently as at one of his campaign town hall meetings last month.
“The privatization is hugely important,” the retired army general told the audience in Pembroke on Aug. 2 according to Politico. “Getting government out of it, getting government money with strings attached out of it.”
Bolduc has consistently said during the campaign that he would oppose the "runaway spending" that Hassan and the Biden administration have embraced and would make the cuts necessary to eventually bring the federal budget into balance.
The story quoted some New Hampshire Republicans who said the issue presents an election dilemma for Bolduc.
“He has problems. This doesn’t solve any of them, and perhaps compounds them a little bit,” said Tom Rath, former attorney general and a GOP campaign strategist. “This is a state with a lot of folks over 60 — you’re talking to one — and that matters.”
Politico quoted Mike Dennehy, a lobbyist who had supported the rival campaign of Senate GOP candidate Kevin Smith who finished in third place in the GOP primary.
“The reality is when any candidate takes a position and then changes it within a short timeframe, it is very difficult to defend,” Dennehy said.