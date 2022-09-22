Hassan hitting Bolduc over entitlement reform
A new digital ad from Sen. Maggie Hassan's re-election campaign attacks Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc over his past support for privatizing federal entitlement programs. A Bolduc campaign spokesman said the candidate no longer supports making those changes.

 Maggie Hassan's re-election campaign

CONCORD — U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan’s latest attack against Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc is over his past support for privatizing Social Security and Medicare.

In a new digital ad, Hassan’s campaign uses Bolduc’s own words of support for a $1.2 trillion cut to Medicare and $2 trillion cut to Social Security.