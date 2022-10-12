NASHUA — U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and Republican challenger Don Bolduc shared a quick handshake, but they agreed on very little during separate appearances before the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce Wednesday.
During his 40 minutes at the microphone, Bolduc played offense, charging that Hassan’s support for excessive federal spending and a reversal of domestic energy production has New Hampshire families struggling with record inflation.
“I have found the three problems by listening, learning and observing. Inflation, inflation and inflation — that’s the problem,” Bolduc said in his opening statement.
“That problem has been created by the failed energy policies of Joe Biden and my opponent has voted with him 100% of the time. I intend on going down to Washington D.C. to reverse those policies.”
Later, Hassan said the Inflation Reduction Act she and all congressional Democrats voted for will reduce the debt, lower prescription drug costs for seniors and lead to greater use of renewable energies.
“Big Oil is seeing record profits right now. They have additional supply available to them that they are not producing,” Hassan said.
“It’s really important we develop our own clean energy.”
The Nashua chamber wanted both candidates to appear on stage together, but Hassan refused, citing three debates she had committed to before Bolduc won the Sept. 13 primary.
At the outset of the luncheon event at the Nashua Community College gym, Hassan sought Bolduc out and shook his hand. Moments later the pair smiled for a picture together after two chamber members requested one.
Contact with voters
Bolduc said voters would hold Hassan accountable on Nov. 8 for not holding open-to-the-public town hall meetings.
He said he hosted 50 during the primary and four in the general election.
“You will find that I am there and she is not. If you are going to serve, you have to be there,” Bolduc said.
Hassan said over five-plus years she has made numerous tours of businesses and schools along with presiding over a variety of roundtables on issues, many held remotely due to COVID-19.
Contact with voters, Hassan said, moved her to be a leader in ending surprise medical bills and to lobby President Biden for a suspension of the federal tax on gasoline.
“When you think about the conversations you have, you can turn those into actual results,” Hassan said.
The gas tax proposal collapsed on Capitol Hill after attracting bipartisan opposition. Bolduc and all five Republican Senate primary candidates opposed it.
On just a few occasions Wednesday, Hassan referred in passing to “my opponent” who “differs on” topics such as support for state restrictions on legal abortions and his opposition to federal spending to help companies compete on technology with China.
Both said restoring commuter rail service to Nashua and on to Concord is a state decision.
Hassan said she worked to ensure the infrastructure bill Congress passed could allow the state to compete for grant money for this project and as governor she had been a vocal supporter.
Bolduc said he’s “undecided,” but added most commuter rail projects across the country have saddled citizens with higher taxes.
“What I am very concerned about is everywhere else it has cost the taxpayers to pay significantly more money for a failed rail system,” Bolduc said.
“We need to listen to people and I will do that.”
On the border
Hassan said if given another six-year term she would work to create more federal support to build workforce housing, reduce the cost of child care and reach agreement on permanent immigration reform.
In the meantime, the Biden administration must devote more resources at the southern border to stem the flow of undocumented migrants and illegal drugs into this country, Hassan said.
“I have disagreements with my own party over this. I think we have to secure the border and have progress on the border before we lift things like Title 42,” Hassan said of the policy which since March 2020 let Border Patrol agents quickly return migrants to their home countries.
“We shouldn’t do that until we take care of the security of our citizens.”
Bolduc said Hassan voted last month against a Senate GOP amendment that would have spent money for more Border Patrol agents instead of 87,000 more staffers at the Internal Revenue Service in the Inflation Reduction Act.
“This is a huge, huge problem and I will go down there to fix it. I have seen it in real life,” said Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who spoke of time he spent as a soldier working along the southern border.
Hassan’s campaign cited a 2020 committee vote she cast with Republican support to hire 600 more Border Patrol agents, a Senate vote in 2018 for $8 billion more for border security spending, and a 2017 law former President Trump signed to spend $8 million on drug detection equipment.
The first face-to-face debate between Hassan and Bolduc is next Tuesday in Center Conway before the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council.