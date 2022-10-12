Hassan, Bolduc share quick handshake, agree on little
Buy Now

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H. steps in to shake hands with Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc prior to the two making separate appearances before a Nashua area business group Wednesday.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

NASHUA — U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and Republican challenger Don Bolduc shared a quick handshake, but they agreed on very little during separate appearances before the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce Wednesday.

During his 40 minutes at the microphone, Bolduc played offense, charging that Hassan’s support for excessive federal spending and a reversal of domestic energy production has New Hampshire families struggling with record inflation.

Bolduc criticizes Hassan over inflation, energy
Buy Now

Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc speaks to reporters after appearing at a Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce forum Wednesday.
Hassan says 'more to do' on workforce housing, immigration, child care
Buy Now

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., right, speaks with those attending a forum before the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce where she and Republican nominee Don Bolduc made separate appearances Wednesday.