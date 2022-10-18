Bolduc, Hassan tangle over inflation, abortion, energy
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and Republican nominee Don Bolduc faced off in their first debate held at the Valley Vision Cable TV studio in Conway.

CONWAY – During the first of their three face-to-face debates Tuesday, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan and Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc attacked each other’s views on a range of issues from inflation, abortion and energy to crime and immigration.

Hassan, D-N.H., said Bolduc deliberately tried to mislead the voters about his support for cutting Social Security, his endorsement of a national ban on abortion and his denial of the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

Bolduc hits Hassan/Biden's support for the military
Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc said Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and the Biden administration have failed to support the military.
Hassan says she's fought, Bolduc would embrace Big Oil
Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., said Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc supports the fossil fuel industry that's reaped record profits while Americans are suffering from soaring energy prices.