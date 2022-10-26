Hassan calls Bolduc biggest election denier in N.H. history
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., speaks o reporters Wednesday about past statements Republican nominee Don Bolduc made that President Joe Biden didn't legitimately win the 2020 election. State Rep. Connie Lane, D-Concord, is at left. Since becoming the GOP nominee, Bolduc has said Biden won.

CONCORD — If elected, Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc would be the most ardent denier of election results to win statewide office in New Hampshire history, Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., charged Wednesday.

Despite making past statements that raised questions about this election, Bolduc said he would accept the outcome on Nov. 8.