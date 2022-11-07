MANCHESTER — Democratic incumbents and Republican challengers locked in tight races for U.S. Senate and House seats made their closing arguments Monday on the eve of the midterm election.
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., told a crowd of Democratic Party activists that if voters give her a second six-year term, she would work across the aisle to lower costs for struggling families.
“In New Hampshire, we roll up our sleeves together to solve problems,” Hassan said.
While polls show inflation to be the dominant issue for voters, Hassan continued to emphasize Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc’s support for restrictions on legal abortions.
“This is the Live Free or Die state. We mean it, freedom is worth fighting for and that’s what this election is all about,” Hassan said.
In the final days, the New Hampshire Democratic Party put up signs that looked exactly like Bolduc’s and claimed he supported a national ban on abortion.
Bolduc said abortion was a state rights issue and repeatedly has vowed to vote against any federal bill on the topic.
“It’s just lies and using my sign, which is copyrighted by my campaign, is just another indication that they are out of touch with Granite Staters,” Bolduc said. “It is about eating and heating.”
Gates MacPherson, a Democratic Party spokesperson, defended the signs, which also claimed Bolduc would end Social Security, a claim he has denied.
“We’re doing everything we can to make sure that Granite Staters know that Don Bolduc would be a yes vote for a nationwide abortion ban and would end Social Security and Medicare as we know it. Bolduc couldn’t be more out of step with New Hampshire,” she said in a statement.
Hassan’s campaign already has broken records by spending nearly $40 million on this race. Bolduc has raised only $2 million, but a variety of GOP and conservative groups have come to his aid with tens of millions in ads attacking Hassan.
Secretary of State David Scanlan has predicted 591,000 voters will cast ballots Tuesday, which would be a record for a non-presidential election.
Despite concerns about voter intimidation in other states, Scanlan said he’s confident this election will be safe and expects no delays in reporting final results.
Sununu predicts win for Bolduc
Gov. Chris Sununu predicted Monday that Bolduc would beat Hassan by “half a point to 1%.”
“He’s a very unique individual, but at the end of the day that is what America is looking for, just a change, someone who is going to solely go for New Hampshire’s interest… and that is much better than what we have today,” Sununu said on Fox News.
Sen. Tom Sherman, Democratic nominee for governor, said Sununu has done little, as the state faces a housing crisis, soaring energy prices and drug overdose deaths that are spiking again this year.
“My opponent is not listening,” Sherman said.
U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said the Republican challengers for federal office have no plan for fighting inflation other than to support generating more profit for oil and gas companies.
“There have been a lot of attacks on the work we have done in Congress the past two years. There has been no explanation for what they would do if they get into power,” Shaheen said.
Polls show the 1st Congressional District race is, like the Senate race here, a dead heat within the margin of error.
Rep. Chris Pappas, D-N.H., said his GOP opponent, Karoline Leavitt, is a “MAGA Republican” who would vote to change Social Security for younger workers and back anti-abortion legislation.
“We have a message to send on Tuesday and that’s New Hampshire is a pro-choice state and the government has no business meddling in private, personal family business,” Pappas said.
Leavitt appeared with Bolduc at his 83rd and last forum with voters at the Exeter Town Hall Monday night.
Voters are poised to send Pappas home for having voted with President Biden 100% of the time and voted for $5.3 trillion in higher spending that has helped saddle families with high inflation and the prospect of energy blackouts this winter, Leavitt said
Earlier Monday, former Vice President Mike Pence said the GOP would take back the U.S. House and Senate Tuesday, and Bolduc will replace Hassan.
Pence appeared on Jack Heath’s radio talk show program with Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida, who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee.
“I know he’s (Scott’s) as optimistic as I am that we are going to send General Don Bolduc to a new Senate majority,” Pence said.
Scott said a Bolduc win would make a Senate GOP majority even bigger.
“I think he’s going to win, but it all comes down to everybody getting out and voting,” Scott said.