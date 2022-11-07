Bolduc, Hassan make closing arguments in costly Senate race
Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., second from left, talks to Democratic Party activists in Manchester Monday while from left to right, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and U.S. Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster, all D-N.H., look on.

MANCHESTER — Democratic incumbents and Republican challengers locked in tight races for U.S. Senate and House seats made their closing arguments Monday on the eve of the midterm election.

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., told a crowd of Democratic Party activists that if voters give her a second six-year term, she would work across the aisle to lower costs for struggling families.

Dems rally troops on Election Eve in Manchester
Activists working on Democratic candidate campaigns cheered while the state's all-Democratic congressional delegation and Democratic nominee Tom Sherman spoke to them at a rally in Manchester Monday.
Bolduc, Leavitt appear at final town hall rally
Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc and 1st Congressional District GOP candidate Karoline Leavitt appeared together for Bolduc's 83rd forum of the campaign at Exeter Town Hall Monday night.