MANCHESTER — Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc stuck to their favorite lines and counterattacks during their only televised debate Wednesday night.
With polls showing this race too close to call, both candidates were determined to stick to their scripted lines and not offer the other a viral moment they would regret in the final days leading up to the election next Tuesday.
Over and over, Hassan, 64, labeled retired Brig. Gen. Bolduc, 60, too “extreme” to represent swing state New Hampshire, someone who tried to hide his conservative views on abortion, Social Security and denying the 2020 election result.
“Don Bolduc is an extremist, the most extreme nominee for the U.S. Senate that New Hampshire has seen in modern history and he keeps trying to conceal it from Granite Staters,” Hassan said early in the 60-minute exchange the pair had on WMUR-TV at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics here.
Bolduc said Hassan was a “career politician” who caved in to the wealthy elite and voted for Biden administration policies which have saddled New Hampshire working families with runaway inflation and left this country with a weak foreign policy.
“It’s double talk, she lies, you can’t trust a word she says and she thinks she can hide behind her title but she can’t,” Bolduc said.
The only two things they agreed upon were they condemned the violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, and if dining at the Red Arrow Diner in the Queen City, they each would order blueberry pancakes with plenty of maple syrup.
According to the Red Arrow's current, full menu, you can't get blueberry pancakes there, though the restaurant does give patrons the option to put fresh blueberries on top of them.
Bolduc got most angry when asked why after 18 months of discrediting the 2020 election, he decided the day after winning his GOP primary to declare that Joe Biden was indeed the legitimate president.
“Thanks for giving her a softball because that is exactly what she needed because she can’t face a fastball,” Bolduc declared.
“High interest rates, border, education, crime, the opioid crisis, highest in this state ever, those are the issues that people want to talk about. This is something for grandstanding, thank you very much but let’s stick to what is important for Granite Staters.”
Hassan said Bolduc has repeatedly questioned the integrity of elections even in New Hampshire.
On abortion, Bolduc again vowed to oppose any federal legislation to impose restrictions.
“I have promised to all Granite Staters that I will not vote for any federal legislation that has to do with abortion, that is a state’s rights issue,” Bolduc said.
Hassan insisted Bolduc could not be trusted given many anti-abortion statements he’s made since he first started running for a U.S. Senate seat in 2019.
“He is a yes vote for a national abortion ban and he is trying to conceal it from voters,” Hassan said.
Bolduc shot back, “It’s a lie and another lie, along with all the lies she has been telling to Granite Staters. I have no record, she has the record and she does believe in abortion right up until birth and has voted for it twice. She is extreme on the issue.”
Bolduc said Hassan’s votes for more than $5 trillion in federal spending have led to higher prices especially the cost of energy as many families will struggle to afford heat during the winter.
“We have unprecedented shortages of diesel fuel and natural gas. We are going to have rolling blackouts. Do you know what that is going to do to Granite Staters? It is going to hurt a lot,” Bolduc said.
Hassan says Bolduc a tool for Big Oil
Hassan cited Bolduc’s allegiance to oppose efforts in the U.S. to move towards using more renewables.
“He is singing Big Oil’s song,” Hassan said at least three times during the debate.
Hassan took a hard line when she said the U.S. should “reevaluate” its relationship with Saudi Arabia because its leaders are in league with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, conspiring to drive up global energy prices.
Bolduc said Hassan has missed the point.
“No it’s not,” Bolduc said when asked if it was time to “get tough” with the Saudis.
“We need to get tough on ourselves; we have to open up our own potential (energy supply).”
Bolduc said Biden’s foreign policy that opened with a deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan has emboldened our enemies.
“We let our foot off the gas because they have no respect for us, neither does China, neither does North Korea,” Bolduc said.
“We are weak economically, we are weak militarily.”
At one point, Bolduc predicted China would attack Taiwan and close off the exporting of all its goods to the West.
Bolduc: Hassan has repeatedly voted for a weak southern border
Hassan insisted elective politics did not cause her to adopt tougher stances about limiting legal immigration while first running for the Senate in 2015 and then again in 2021-22.
“The first job of government is to keep people safe. My concern that we understand who is attempting to enter this country and that they are vetted appropriately,” Hassan said.
Bolduc said he helped create strong border policy during a 33-year Army career. While Hassan has talked tough, Bolduc said time and again she voted against making the southern border more secure.
“She can’t sit up here and talk and get away with it,” Bolduc said.
Asked to pick their favorite foreign leader, Hassan chose Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, while Bolduc said he couldn’t name anyone.
"The world is in such a different position right now; the world needs a lot of work; it is hurting,” Bolduc concluded.
This was only the third and final event of this entire race where the two have appeared together and answered questions.
Before winning her primary and even knowing her opponent, Hassan said she would appear at three debates.
The other two came at a North County chamber of commerce event and a debate in the Concord studios of New Hampshire Public Radio last week.