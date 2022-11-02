Hassan, Bolduc stay on message during only TV debate
Buy Now

Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H. and Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc differed sharply over abortion, energy, inflation and foreign policy during their only televised debate Wednesday night.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

MANCHESTER — Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc stuck to their favorite lines and counterattacks during their only televised debate Wednesday night.

With polls showing this race too close to call, both candidates were determined to stick to their scripted lines and not offer the other a viral moment they would regret in the final days leading up to the election next Tuesday.