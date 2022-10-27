Bolduc, Hassan spar over inflation, abortion, energy in 2nd debate
U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, R-N.H., speaks while Republican nominee Don Bolduc looks on during their second debate Thursday in the studios of New Hampshire Public Radio.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD -- During a spirited second debate Thursday, U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan denied she has run an insular campaign while Republican nominee Don Bolduc said changing his mind on key issues proves he would be accountable to New Hampshire residents.

The pair disagreed sharply over their plans to fight inflation and on policies regarding abortion, energy, illegal immigration and other topics.