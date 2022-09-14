Don Bolduc Primary Day

Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc at a campaign stop on Tuesday rallying his supporters.

 From Twitter/Gen. Don Bolduc

U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., dismissed her Republican nominee opponent, retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc of Stratham, as the “most extreme” candidate the GOP has picked for the Senate in decades.

Bolduc’s narrow win over state Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, remained in doubt until the wee hours of the morning Wednesday, but the Hassan campaign already had its first ad attacking Bolduc for supporting further legal restrictions on abortion ready to air.