U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., dismissed her Republican nominee opponent, retired Brig. Gen. Don Bolduc of Stratham, as the “most extreme” candidate the GOP has picked for the Senate in decades.
Bolduc’s narrow win over state Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem, remained in doubt until the wee hours of the morning Wednesday, but the Hassan campaign already had its first ad attacking Bolduc for supporting further legal restrictions on abortion ready to air.
“And if Don Bolduc and congressional Republicans take control of the U.S. Senate they would push for a nationwide ban on abortion — a ban with no exceptions. Don Bolduc and anti-choice Republicans are taking away your personal freedoms,” the 30-second ad concludes.
Hassan got 93% of the vote in the Democratic primary as she only faced two unknown challengers who didn’t actively campaign.
During a conference call with reporters, Hassan said she disagrees with Bolduc on many issues, but abortion rights was the most critical one and should be a warning to all women in New Hampshire.
“Don Bolduc has demonstrated an extreme out-of-step agenda that would drag our country backward,” Hassan said.
Hassan said during this race she would also focus on Bolduc’s support for entitlement reforms that she charges would threaten Social Security and “decimate” Medicare and his past view that the 2020 election was not fairly decided.
“He would be the most extreme U.S. Senate nominee that New Hampshire has seen in decades,” Hassan said.
Bolduc said Hassan has been a rubber stamp for President Joe Biden’s “socialist” agenda and he criticized her decision to announce before the primary that she would take part in only three debates, one on statewide television.
“She has been dictating which debates she will participate in? Sorry it doesn’t work that way,” said Bolduc, who vowed to shadow Hassan across the state if necessary to get more joint appearances with her.
“Get ready to defend yourself; get ready to tell New Hampshire voters why you let them down,” Bolduc added.
Bolduc has given varying statements on abortion
As with several issues, Bolduc, 61, has given varying statements about his views on whether he would support further restrictions on legal abortions.
For example, Bolduc has said the state law Gov. Chris Sununu signed to ban all abortions after six months of pregnancy did not go far enough and that he would consistently support “pro-life principles.”
“You do not compromise on the issue of life,” Bolduc said during a talk show on WSMN-AM in Nashua.
Last Tuesday night, however, Bolduc said he would not support the proposed ban on abortion after 15 weeks that Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., has introduced, concluding that this is an issue best left for the states to decide.
Hassan said if elected that Bolduc would bow to the will of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who has come out in favor of a national ban on abortion.
A key question in this race is whether Bolduc, a two-time Senate candidate, can raise enough money to compete with Hassan who has already set a record in raising more than $30 million in this race.
Bolduc said Wednesday that Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., chairman of the National Republican Senate Committee, contacted him to pledge its financial support.
The GOP Super PACS have already reserved $23 million worth of television advertising time for this race between now and the Nov. 8 election.
“We will have enough money to compete with her at her own game at the top but where she can’t compete with me is from the bottom up with the grassroots campaign we’ve put together,” Bolduc added.
Former Vice President Mike Pence visited the state Wednesday to appear at a private fundraiser to support the GOP ticket.
On Thursday morning, Bolduc will appear with the other GOP primary winners at a Unity Breakfast at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord. Republican National Chairperson Ronna McDaniel will serve as the event’s keynote speaker.
Bolduc made his own financial appeal in an email Wednesday.
“But the buck doesn’t stop here, Granite Stater, because now we’ve got a bigger battle to fight: defeating Maggie Hassan, flipping the Senate and sending an outsider to Washington!” Bolduc said.