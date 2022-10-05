Hassan wins firefighter support, faces attack on crime record
Buy Now

The Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC linked to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, began an attack ad labeling Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H. as soft on crime.

CONCORD — A major firefighters union is backing U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., while a Senate Republican-linked super PAC is carpet-bombing Hassan with an expensive attack ad buy that labels her as soft on crime.

The Professional Fire Fighters of New Hampshire represent more than 2,000 members from 41 fire and emergency medical service departments across the state.

Senate GOP Super PAC continues to financially prop up Bolduc's campaign
Buy Now

Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc, right, has badly trailed Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., in fundraising, but a super PAC linked to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has said it intends to spend $23 million on general election campaign ads attacking Hassan. 