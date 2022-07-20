Lab samples

Tatjana Orlic, senior research associate, inspects lab samples at the Kyowa Kirin research lab in the La Jolla neighborhood of San Diego, on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Senators are considering restoring a more generous tax break for companiesâ€™ research and development spending.  

 Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS

WASHINGTON — Senators are considering restoring a more generous tax break for companies’ research and development spending as part of a slimmed-down economic competitiveness bill focused on boosting domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

Lawmakers discussing the “chips-plus” bill that the chamber aims to take an initial procedural vote on Tuesday are “contemplating” adding in the provision, Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., told reporters.

