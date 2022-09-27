Hassan claims backing from law enforcement
Grafton County Sheriff Jeff Stiegler appeared in a new campaign ad for Sen. Maggie Hassan's re-election campaign.  The Democratic incumbent made this buy as many other U.S. Senate Democrats have come under assault from their opponents for being soft on crime.

 Hassan Campaign

CONCORD — The re-election campaign of Sen. Maggie Hassan pivoted to law enforcement Tuesday with a large ad buy featuring two county sheriffs praising her work at the State House and on Capitol Hill.

Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc of Stratham picked up an important ally on this issue with the New England Police Benevolent Association (NEPBA) endorsing his candidacy.