CONCORD — The re-election campaign of Sen. Maggie Hassan pivoted to law enforcement Tuesday with a large ad buy featuring two county sheriffs praising her work at the State House and on Capitol Hill.
Republican Senate candidate Don Bolduc of Stratham picked up an important ally on this issue with the New England Police Benevolent Association (NEPBA) endorsing his candidacy.
While some Senate Democrats have faced claims of being soft on crime, law enforcement had not been a significant issue in this U.S. Senate race in New Hampshire.
Bolduc’s focus of attack against Hassan has primarily been on domestic policy, blaming her for contributing to runaway inflation and severe supply chain problems in the American economy.
Having already raised a record $30 million, Hassan has the luxury of using some of that money to inoculate voters should national Republicans decide to bankroll ads on this issue.
Two of the state’s four Democratic county sheriffs, Jeff Stiegler in Grafton County and David Croft in Merrimack County, appeared in the ad.
“As law enforcement, we want what’s best for our neighbors. Maggie Hassan knows that and she does too,” Sheriff Stiegler said in the ad. “She voted with Republicans to add a hundred thousand new police officers and she’s for more secure borders and the resources to back it up.”
Bolduc campaign says Hassan has been soft on crime
Croft said Hassan had a record of backing police while serving as the state’s two-term governor before she won election to the U.S. Senate in 2016.
“Hassan’s done the opposite of defunding the police. In every budget as governor, Hassan increased funding for police, and it’s no different with Maggie in the Senate,” Croft says in the ad. “Hassan voted for $8 billion in border security. She takes keeping New Hampshire safe seriously.”
In response to Hassan’s ad, the Bolduc campaign said Hassan has a “long history” of being soft on crime going back to her support as a state senator for legislation to make sex offenders eligible for early parole.
Bolduc’s campaign said despite Hassan’s rhetoric about fighting illegal immigration, she voted three times in 2021 against completing border wall construction.
“Crime is out of control across New Hampshire and Maggie Hassan is nowhere to be seen,” said Kate Constantini, Bolduc’s campaign spokeswoman.
“While our borders stay dangerously open and drugs continue to pour into our country, Maggie Hassan is falling in line behind President Biden, putting his liberal agenda ahead of keeping Granite Staters safe.”
The Hassan campaign said Bolduc, during a GOP primary debate before the Government Integrity Project last month, had favored defunding the Department of Homeland Security, which includes the Border Patrol and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office.
Police union usually with GOP, but not always
NEPBA Executive Director Jerry Flynn, a New Hampshire resident, said Bolduc was a logical choice for his union as a decorated, U.S. Army veteran.
“General Bolduc understands the needs of law enforcement from resource needs to stress management assistance for our members and their families," Flynn said. "We are committed to providing our members with the type of representation they can depend on, and General Bolduc will be that leader for us in Washington, D.C."
State Director Stephen Arnold Jr., a retired Portsmouth police detective, said Bolduc was the unanimous choice of the union’s board of directors that represents more than 5,000 members throughout New England.
Bolduc said he would support the proper funding of police.
“I understand what it means to put on the uniform and serve others. I have always supported our police and will continue to stand behind them when elected,” Bolduc said in a statement.
The NEPBA often supports GOP candidates; they went with Donald Trump in 2016 and in 2020 the union favored GOP nominees Corky Messner against Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Matt Mowers against U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas in that election.
But they don’t always go that way.
In the same election, they bailed from Gov. Chris Sununu and instead endorsed Democratic nominee for governor and then-Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes.
At the time, Sununu’s administration had been in a bitter contract dispute with the NEPBA and three other unions that represented state employees.