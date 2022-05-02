CONCORD — U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan’s re-election campaign released a new television ad Monday, pushing President Biden and Democratic leaders on Capitol Hill that have been cool to her idea of a federal gas tax holiday.
The 30-second ad, entitled, “Relief” is the first one for Hassan for 2022 from the Democratic incumbent who has already reserved $13 million worth of TV advertising time later in this race.
“I am taking on members of my own party to push a gas tax holiday and I am pushing Joe Biden to release more of our oil reserves,” Hassan said.
“That’s how we lower costs and get through these times.”
The ad clearly is an attempt by Hassan to create at least some separation with Biden who remains very unpopular in New Hampshire and in other key swing states that will determine who holds the Senate majority after the mid-term elections.
Hassan is a lead sponsor of legislation to suspend the federal gasoline tax for the balance of the year to help Americans consumers deal with soaring fuel prices.
She’s also pressed the Biden administration to make two withdrawals from the Strategic Petroleum Oil Reserve.
Republican Senate candidate Chuck Morse, the State Senate president from Salem, said Hassan has supported liberal policies that have led to higher energy costs.
“It's laughable she would even try to distance herself from her best friend in the Washington Swamp with her latest gimmick ad. Whenever President Biden comes to New Hampshire, she's there for the photo-op,” Morse said.
“We need real, American First energy solutions to combat our current problems - not gimmicks from someone who did nothing while Keystone was shut down and we started funding dictators' bloody war machines across the globe instead of producing oil in North America.”
State GOP leaders maintain Hassan's plan has drawn opposition from many of her Democratic colleagues along with business leaders and is likely to fail.
GOP rival Kevin Smith, a former Londonderry town manager, said Hassan’s not credible claiming to help residents deal with inflation.
“Granite Staters need to know that Maggie Hassan is not being honest with them. She is no moderate; she votes in lockstep with Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer, and her anti-American energy record is directly responsible for the record-high gas prices her ad claims to address,” Smith said.
“I’m the only candidate in this race with a real, comprehensive plan to stop $5 gas.”
Hassan has big fundraising lead over GOP foes
Retired Brig. Gen. and 2020 Senate GOP hopeful Don Bolduc of Stratham said this is one of the main reasons voters need to retire Hassan.
“Senator Hassan promising relief on gas prices is the equivalent of an arsonist saying they can help put out a fire,” Bolduc said.
“The Biden-Hassan anti energy agenda got us here, and the only way out is sending Hassan packing.”
The other Republican candidates for the seat are Durham bitcoin millionaire Bruce Fenton and Lincoln author and investor Vikram Mansharimani.
Hassan Campaign Manager Aaron Jacobs said all Hassan’s Republican opponents have followed the lead of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in opposing the gas tax holiday.
“While her opponents parrot Big Oil and fight to keep gas taxes sky-high, Senator Hassan has been relentless in working to relieve the pain at the pump for Granite Staters,” Jacobs said.
“Senator Hassan will take on anyone — from Mitch McConnell to members of her own party — to find solutions to lower costs for New Hampshire families.”
To date, Hassan has badly outraised all her opponents though polls continue to show this race to be competitive regardless of who wins the GOP primary in September.