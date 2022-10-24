Hassan releases names of vets backing her
Buy Now

The re-election campaign of Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., announced it has a coalition of 300 veterans supporting her. Last week, Republican nominee Don Bolduc, a retired brigadier general, announced his own group of vets backing him.

CONCORD - The re-election campaign of Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., released a list of 300 veterans supporting her bid for a second term.

The Veterans for Maggie group followed a meeting last month at the Sweeney American Legion Post in Manchester where Hassan formed a veterans leadership council.