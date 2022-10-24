The re-election campaign of Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., announced it has a coalition of 300 veterans supporting her. Last week, Republican nominee Don Bolduc, a retired brigadier general, announced his own group of vets backing him.
CONCORD - The re-election campaign of Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., released a list of 300 veterans supporting her bid for a second term.
The Veterans for Maggie group followed a meeting last month at the Sweeney American Legion Post in Manchester where Hassan formed a veterans leadership council.
"While we can never fully repay the debt that we owe to veterans, we all have an obligation to try. As an American and the daughter of a WWII veteran, I take that obligation seriously, and it’s why I am committed to working across the aisle to honor and support all those who serve," Hassan said in a statement.
Retired U.S. Army veteran Gloria Timmons said Hassan has worked tirelessly on the behalf of those who wore the uniform.
“Senator Hassan has been a steady advocate for veterans like me - from expanding access to health care to improving programs that help our transition to civilian life. I’m proud to support the Senator’s reelection because I know she’ll continue to stand by the veterans community,” Timmons said.
As a member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, Hassan said she's helped passed legislation to improve benefits for service members and veterans, strengthen VA services, and expand access to health care, including mental health care.
Last week, Republican nominee Don Bolduc, a retired, brigadier general, released what the campaign called a "partial list" of about 150 who agreed to serve on a Veterans for Bolduc Coalition.
“General Don Bolduc has spent his life serving our great nation. After over 30 years of service in the military, he understands the needs of our veterans, making him the leader they need in Washington," said Kate Constantini, spokeswoman for Bolduc's Senate campaign.
"When elected to the U.S. Senate, General Bolduc will continue to be a public servant, always putting the needs of others above himself."