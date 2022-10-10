Hassan touts CHIPS Act during plant tour
Fabricators at Atlantic Bridge & Engineering in Canada show U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., second from right a computer-assisted drill used in steel bridge work.

CANDIA — Sen. Maggie Hassan began a Granite State Made tour at a steel fabricating company here Monday and said retraining for next generation technology jobs will help address the workforce shortage across New Hampshire’s economy.

Hassan criticized Republican opponent Don Bolduc for opposing the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act that she said will enable the U.S. to compete with China in the manufacture of semiconductor chips since limited supplies have contributed to inflation.

From left, Sens. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., and Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., watched as Atlantic Bridge employee Mariano Cepeda placed a weld on a steel fabricated girder.