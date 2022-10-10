CANDIA — Sen. Maggie Hassan began a Granite State Made tour at a steel fabricating company here Monday and said retraining for next generation technology jobs will help address the workforce shortage across New Hampshire’s economy.
Hassan criticized Republican opponent Don Bolduc for opposing the bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act that she said will enable the U.S. to compete with China in the manufacture of semiconductor chips since limited supplies have contributed to inflation.
“We don’t want to be dependent on other countries for semiconductors; we invented them here,” Hassan said during a roundtable at Atlantic Bridge & Engineering. “This will build up our technology and manufacturing workforce.”
Earlier Monday, Hassan's campaign released a new ad highlighting her work as an original co-sponsor of the $280 billion CHIPS Act.
Prior to the Senate vote last July, Bolduc opposed the bill as wasteful spending, declaring on social media, “I’m a hell no, what say you @SenHassan?”
Many GOP congressional leaders opposed the measure, branding it as “corporate welfare” that put the government in the business of picking winners and losers in the free marketplace.
"We appreciate Senator Hassan finally sticking her head out of her bunker to talk with voters, but her far-removed political stump rhetoric missed the mark. Businesses are hurting and their labor force is depleted. Workers can’t afford their electric bills and are having a hard time keeping their businesses afloat with supply chain issues," said Bolduc campaign spokeswoman Kate Constantini.
"All of these issues were avoidable, but Senator Hassan couldn’t say no to President Biden’s runaway spending."
Hassan pointed out that 40 Republican members of Congress voted for the bill.
A few weeks after President Biden signed the measure, Onsemi of Hudson, a chip component maker, announced it was adding 250 jobs by the end of the year.
“It is fostering this innovation and manufacturing ecosystem that I think is so important,” Hassan said.
Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, a two-term Democrat who Hassan called a “champion for Made in America” on Capitol Hill, joined Hassan at Monday's event.
Baldwin said the federal government too easily grants to foreign manufacturers waivers from existing Buy America provisions.
“Why have we given a waiver for the last 15 years when this (American) company makes it a product that’s really close and could switch over and add it to their repertoire?” Baldwin asked rhetorically.
NH steel's biggest competitor is Canada
Atlantic Bridge’s steel has supplied many projects from Portsmouth Naval Shipyard’s dry dock to the Big Dig reconstruction jobs in Boston.
President Vicky Kolenda said she “took the plunge” to create this firm in the mid-1990s, after working as a design engineer for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
“Back then there were very few women in the field. I started small but kept at it,” Kolenda recalled.
Executive Vice President Eric Paquette said its biggest foreign competitor is Canada because that provincial government offers companies lucrative subsidies.
“We struggle to compete with our neighbors to the north that make a lot of structural steel,” Paquette said. “We lose a lot of projects in that way.”
Paquette said the New Hampshire Legislature passed and Gov. Chris Sununu signed a law (HB 1503) that promotes using American steel in state public construction work as long as the bidding companies are equally competitive on price.
Democratic nominee for governor Tom Sherman of Rye authored the measure.
“This will help us here, but we struggle to be able to bid on some jobs in Mass. and Rhode Island,” Paquette said.
The company’s biggest need is available workers and welder Mariano Cepeda said though those who have entered the field found it rewarding and profitable.
“The new guys if I can give them what I have learned in 36 years during two weeks (of training), that’s what I’m after,” Cepeda said.
Hassan said a resurgent semiconductor industry in New Hampshire will have a “ripple effect” on the rest of the economy.
Paquette agreed.
“If you are building semiconductors, you will need new facilities which is steel that we can supply to you,” Paquette added.