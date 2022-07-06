The campaign of Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., said she raised a record, $5 million from April through June. Hassan's campaign has $7 million cash on hand. Here, she walked past supporters and some protesters in officially filing her candidacy last month at the State House.
CONCORD – The reelection campaign of Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., said it broke another fundraising record, bringing in $5 million from April through June.
The one-term U.S. senator has a $7 million balance in the bank.
Campaign aides said Hassan’s total for the second quarter exceeded her previous high of $3.2 million from 2016, when she unseated Republican incumbent Kelly Ayotte.
Aides said it also was the third-highest quarter for any Senate candidate in New Hampshire history.
“The grassroots support that our campaign has received from every corner of New Hampshire is just the latest sign that Granite Staters are ready to re-elect Senator Hassan and ensure that she keeps fighting and delivering real results for our state,” said Campaign Manager Aaron Jacobs.
Hassan faces only token opposition in the Democratic primary.
Eleven Republicans have signed up to run for the Republican nomination, including five major candidates.
The campaign of Keene Mayor George Hansel, a Republican candidate for the 2nd Congressional District, said it raised $316,000 through June.
Hansel, a two-term mayor, only announced in mid-May that he would be running for the seat held by five-term U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H.
Hansel’s campaign said the amount raised in his first quarter was most of any non-incumbent candidate.
Seven GOP candidates are running in the Sept. 13 primary. The three most active candidates are former Hillsborough County Treasurer Bob Burns of Pembroke, former Chinese law professor Lily Tang Williams of Weare and Hansel.