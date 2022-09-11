Maggie Hassan finds it hard to stay under the radar.
In 2016, she became the second woman in American history to become a U.S. senator after serving as governor. (Fellow New Hampshire Democrat Jeanne Shaheen became the first in 2008.)
Maggie Hassan finds it hard to stay under the radar.
In 2016, she became the second woman in American history to become a U.S. senator after serving as governor. (Fellow New Hampshire Democrat Jeanne Shaheen became the first in 2008.)
Hassan’s victory, by only 1,017 votes, became a reality after incumbent Republican Sen. Kelly Ayotte refused to endorse Donald Trump for president, enabling extremely conservative third-party candidate Aaron Day to get nearly 18,000 votes.
“We flipped the seat in 2016, and now we need to hold it in November,” Hassan said.
Six years later, Hassan is in one of the nation’s most targeted Senate races, which Gov. Chris Sununu, a Newfields neighbor of hers, has said could be “the one” that determines whether Republicans take back the Senate this November.
Hassan, 64, said she’s optimistic about victory because, she says, she has served the “New Hampshire way.”
At times, Hassan has broken with her own party and President Joe Biden, questioning the administration’s commitment to addressing illegal immigration, opposing his pick to run the federal Food and Drug Administration and browbeating Biden for months before he eventually supported a federal gas tax holiday.
The Lugar Center named Hassan the most “bipartisan senator,” narrowly besting Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.
“New Hampshire residents want a senator who supports them, not special interests or either political party that has their own agendas,” Hassan said.
Her Republican critics mock Hassan’s break with Capitol Hill Democrats as “token” moves to disguise a high rate of voting with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s agenda.
As of November 2021, Hassan had voted with Biden’s view 100% of the time, according to the FiveThirtyEight website.
By mid-August, that number was down to 96%. Eight Senate Democrats have voted against the president more than Hassan.
On COVID-19, Hassan said she worked with the all-Democratic congressional delegation to send record amounts of federal relief to New Hampshire, which helped contribute to a record state budget surplus and rainy day fund.
Hassan said that when the opioid epidemic hit New Hampshire harder than most states, she helped create a nine-fold increase in federal aid for the state to battle substance abuse.
Hassan played a major role in the bipartisan law Trump signed in 2020 to end so-called surprise medical bills for most consumers with group and individual health insurance plans.
The Boston-born daughter of a veteran of the Battle of the Bulge, Hassan said she has supported the military through her work on the Homeland Security and Veteran Services committees.
This included bipartisan bills to strengthen terrorism prevention, make cybersecurity reforms and help reduce a backlog of veterans’ applications for benefits.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.