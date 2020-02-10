CONCORD — As the noise, sniping and endless policy pitches come to a close, New Hampshire voters’ job on Tuesday is to exercise the franchise, which is pretty easy compared to other states.
Under state election law, polls may open as early as 7 a.m. and remain open as late as 8 p.m., but the most common hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Polling times vary, so consult your community’s website.
New Hampshire does have a voter ID law. City and town clerks advise residents to bring their driver’s license or another ID card with their picture to the polls. People who have not voted before in the polling place they go to Tuesday are urged to bring another document that identifies their residence, such as a utility bill.
But the state’s law still allows those without proof of identity to vote by signing an affidavit under penalty of perjury that they live in the community they claim.
“There’s no dispute. New Hampshire is the easiest place in the country to vote,” said Secretary of State Bill Gardner in a recent interview.
“Our 6,000 election officials across the state have been well-trained to assist voters with any question or concern they bring to the polls.”
New Hampshire also has Election Day registration, so anyone who has never voted here or before or just moved to New Hampshire can sign up.
Only independent voters can take either a Democratic or Republican primary ballot.
Those registered in one or the other party can take only that ballot. The deadline for changing party registration or becoming an independent passed a month ago.
State law also permits independent voters to avoid becoming permanent members of the party that they chose to vote in Tuesday.
Voters will notice that each polling place has a table at which independents can sit down and sign a form returning them to independent status.
“This goes a long way to convincing independents to take part in our process,” Gardner said. “Many states end up saddling voters with being a member of the political party for weeks after they vote in the primary, but we make it easy, quick and seamless.”
In 2017-18, the Republican-led Legislature passed two laws linking voting to residency.
The laws alert voters that casting a ballot here does trigger state motor vehicle laws that would require them over the next few months to get an in-state driver license and register any car here.
Gov. Chris Sununu pursued those changes, maintaining it was too easy for out-of-state residents or college students who live elsewhere to vote here.
Both Sununu and Gardner said that until these changes, New Hampshire was the only state that made no legal connection between being a voter and a resident.
Those two laws are tied up in the courts. The American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, New Hampshire Democratic Party and League of Women Voters assert those laws intimidate students and low-income citizens from voting.
State and federal judges have made preliminary decisions that allow the laws to apply for the first time to this election Tuesday.
Gardner stressed that these changes do not alter the voting process.
“There are no new forms and this doesn’t change in any way the rights of someone to come to the polls and vote,” Gardner said.