CONCORD — The New Hampshire Supreme Court unanimously approved new congressional districts as its court-appointed expert had recommended, moving only five small towns from the 1st District to the 2nd District.
The decision came less than two hours after the five justices had heard oral arguments from lawyers for legislative leaders and Democratic activists.
The justices openly agreed the job to bring these two districts in line with population shifts after the 2020 Census has fallen to them since the Republican-led Legislature and Gov. Chris Sununu have been unable to reach agreement on a map.
Last Friday, Sununu vetoed the two plans lawmakers had presented to him before they headed home for the summer and off for a candidate filing season that begins this week.
New Hampshire became the only state in the country whose lawmakers and governor failed to reach any consensus.
Any redistricting plan adopted by the court by next Monday will allow the current, candidate filing period to stay in place, said Myles Matteson, assistant attorney general, representing Secretary of State David Scanlan.
John Devaney, the lead lawyer representing former House Speaker Terie Norelli, a Portsmouth Democrat, had urged the court to adopt the plan coming from Nathaniel Persily, a court-appointed special master and Stanford Law professor.
Persily’s map moved five 1st District towns grouped together in the northern Lakes Region and bordering the Mount Washington Valley to the 2nd District.
“We urge the court to adopt the special master plan and do so today so that the candidate filing period can resume on June 1,” Devaney had said.
In their decision, the justices agreed their expert had come up with the "least change" option deserving of their support.
House Democratic Leader David Cote of Nashua praised the court's decision.
"Every taxpayer dollar that was spent on this case is a direct result of the Republican Party’s inability to put partisanship aside and redistrict in a fair manner. While many Granite Staters are struggling to make ends meet, the GOP is shamefully wasting your tax dollars in pursuit of rigged districts to benefit themselves," Cote said in a statement.
"I thank the court for its timely response to this case which assures that districts are in place prior to the candidate filing period and that the fundamental voting rights of Granite Staters are protected.”
Specifically, the court-approved plan will would move Albany, Campton, Jackson, New Hampton and Sandwich from the 1st District Rep. Chris Pappas represents to the one in which Rep. Annie Kuster is the five-term incumbent.
These towns are in a string from the northern end of the Lakes Region to Albany that abuts Conway at the foothill of the White Mountains Region.
This movement of 8,973 residents leaves the 1st District with 688,764 residents, one fewer than the 2nd District population.
House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, and Senate President Chuck Morse, R-Salem – through their respective lawyers Sean List and Rick Lehmann – offered no specific recommendation on which map the justices should adopt.
The only plans GOP leaders pushed at the State House during the 2022 legislative session would have made dramatic changes to the two districts, all to make Pappas’ district more Republican leaning and Kuster’s district more Democratic dominated.
The first one moved (HB 52) Sununu vetoed moved more than 500,000 people and 75 towns and city wards.
The second one moved Pappas and Kuster into the same district and bunched the three largest cities together (SB 200) that critics said would have left rural towns around them poorly represented.
Sununu said he vetoed the pair because they failed to keep both districts competitive and could insulate an incumbent from a serious challenge and make him or her less responsive to constituents.
Last month, however, lawyers for the GOP leaders submitted a new alternative never seen at the State House that would only move 8,968 or five fewer people than the master’s plan would.
This little-seen GOP alternative would have put Bartlett, Albany, Sandwich, Campton and Hart’s Location into the 2nd District.
Justices have options other than their expert
The population difference between the districts in this GOP alternative plan would have been nine residents or eight more than the special master’s proposal the justices embraced.
At one point Tuesday morning, MacDonald suggested this GOP majority alternative was close enough to population equality to be acceptable.
Devaney agreed this GOP majority alternative map could work along with one Norelli offered and the Democrats did at the State House to simply move the town of Hampstead into the 2nd District.
List said the Democratic plan had a population difference of 51, higher than should be approved.
And Devaney said the special master’s plan had the lowest deviation and that should be honored.
“The thumb ought to be on the scale of achieving the best population equality possible,” Devaney added.
As far as GOP lawmakers were concerned, this court-approved map would only apply until they can replace it with one early on in the 2023 session, List said.
“It is pretty clear the governor is going to defer to this court, and we will be back at it next session,” List said.