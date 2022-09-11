After barely escaping his first Republican primary for governor with a win over Frank Edelblut in 2016, Chris Sununu coasted to the GOP nomination in the past two elections.
But this time Sununu’s high profile and forceful leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic have attracted a trio of major opponents who insist he has overstepped his authority.
“We have the weakest governor in the country, and it’s for a damn good reason,” said Julian Acciard, a 34-year-old Marine veteran who suddenly dropped his campaign in the 1st Congressional District to challenge Sununu after vocal protests over accepting federal COVID-19 vaccine grants.
“When you wield money and power like that, you can do pretty much what the hell you want until the people stand up and stop you,” he said.
Thad Riley, a 50-year-old small business owner from Brentwood, said he jumped in the race after convincing the SAU 16 School Board he served on to return to in-person learning earlier than most districts during the pandemic.
If elected, Riley said he would hold two town halls a month to ensure his priority agenda comes to the State House from the bottom up.
“People right now feel they serve at the consent of the government instead of the government serving at the consent of the people,” Riley said.
Franklin conservative Karen Testerman said she decided to run against Sununu again after nine citizens were arrested for protesting acceptance of the grant money at an Executive Council meeting last fall.
“In 2020, something switched, and he has done more to violate the Constitution, which is supposed to restrict what government does, protecting the people’s rights, and it’s like he’s flipped,” Testerman said.
Sununu beat Testerman in the last GOP primary, 89% to 9%.
Jay Lewis of Laconia and Richard A. McMeanamon II of Gilmanton also are on the GOP ballot, running lower-profile campaigns.
Where’s the race?
For his part, Sununu is running as if there is no primary.
No media outlets or civic groups have sponsored joint debates at which all candidates have appeared.
Resolve, an anti-vaccine mandate group, hosted a forum for Sununu’s challengers in Wolfeboro last month. An activist portrayed Sununu, dressed up as a rhino, because the organization considers Sununu a Republican In Name Only.
During the summer months, Sununu traveled extensively outside the state, giving speeches and stumping for Republicans running elsewhere.
The Newfields Republican became a popular guest on TV talk shows while declining to rule out a run for president in 2024.
“People think it was easy getting that last budget put together where we cut taxes, created a record surplus and began a ground-setting, voluntary paid medical leave program. It was hard work, and most told me at the outset that it couldn’t be done,” Sununu said in a recent interview.
“This job is working to create the best economy in the country and then not letting up, never taking for granted the great standing this state has.”
Sununu critics maintain he has unprecedented federal aid by way of the all-Democratic congressional delegation to thank for the state’s big surplus and largest-ever rainy day fund, set aside for financial emergencies.
Riley said too often all that federal aid has too many strings attached.
‘Unless it’s a slam dunk and the Legislature says this has to happen I don’t see why we have to take all this money,” Riley said. “If we’ve got free money and there are no strings attached, I would back up the Legislature at that moment (and take it).”
Testerman said she would appoint a “czar” to look at every federal dollar the state gets.
“Let’s find out what we are obliged to continue and get rid of the rest of it. We the people will figure out how to control our spending,” Teterman said.
More on abortion
All his rivals supported Sununu signing a law banning abortion in the last three months of a pregnancy, but Testerman said she would go further and would sign a state law banning it entirely.
As a founder of Cornerstone Policy Research, Testerman said she considers all abortion to be akin to murder.
To a one, Sununu’s three opponents said they would not have imposed lockdowns or mask mandates to the extent that Sununu did during the pandemic.
“There was no need for the lockdowns if you can provide the best information for people to make decisions about themselves,” Acciard said.
Riley would not rule out employing such measures during a future emergency.
All were critical of the use of electronic ballot counting machines in elections. Acciard and Testerman insist using them violates the state constitution.
Sununu said he has plenty left to do if voters give him a fourth term.
His medical leave program starts in January, and Sununu said the next state budget will be “a difficult one” as it must be crafted without money from the state’s 5% interest and dividends tax that the governor got lawmakers to phase out entirely over the next four years.
Sununu said he wants to work on expanding the supply of energy to the state and ease pressure on New Hampshire ratepayers.
“I’ve got a lot of energy and plenty of ideas. This is the greatest job in the world,” said Sununu, who doesn’t regret taking a pass on running for the U.S. Senate this year.
For their part, all three of Sununu’s main rivals assure voters that whoever they choose to replace Sununu, it would be an improvement.
“You are going to hear violent agreement. It is just what flavor of ice cream do you like. We agree on the issues,” Acciard said. “We are climbing uphill, but I believe if the voters rally behind one of these candidates, we will win.”