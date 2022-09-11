After barely escaping his first Republican primary for governor with a win over Frank Edelblut in 2016, Chris Sununu coasted to the GOP nomination in the past two elections.

Gov. Chris Sununu
Buy Now

Chris Sununu

But this time Sununu’s high profile and forceful leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic have attracted a trio of major opponents who insist he has overstepped his authority.

GOP foes may rally behind one, Acciard said

Julian Acciard
Sununu officially gets first GOP foe
Buy Now

Thad Riley
Testerman said arrests of anti-vaccine mandate protestors was key

Karen Testerman