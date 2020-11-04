Hillsborough County Attorney Michael Conlon all but conceded his re-election hopes late Wednesday morning, with a tally on his own website showing him down 5,000 votes.
The Democrat lost to Republican John Coughlin, a former Hillsborough County Attorney and former circuit court judge.
"It appears my campaign for re-election as Hillsborough County Attorney was unsuccessful. Thank you for the honor to serve," Conlon posted on his Twitter account late Wednesday morning.
According to a tally on Conlon's website, Coughlin was ahead by 5,112 votes with all but three towns counted. According to those tallies, Coughlin won with 49%, Conlon garnered 46% and Libertarian Nicholas Sarwark received 4%.
Meanwhile, Republican Chris Connelly will be the next Hillsborough County sheriff, defeating Democrat Bill Barry in the contest for the badge of outgoing Sheriff James Hardy.
Connelly said he has known Barry for 30 years and complimented him on a civil campaign.
"It would be nice if more politics and campaigns ran that way," said Connelly, a former Dunbarton police chief and chief deputy under Hardy.
Conlon was elected two years ago, unseating a Republican who had warned that budget issues had brought the office to the brink of collapse.
Conlon won budget increases for his office, but Attorney General Gordon MacDonald took control of prosecutorial duties in the office shortly after he took office, citing Conlon's lack of experience as a prosecutor.
Police in Manchester and other towns expressed frustration over Conlon's office, including a plea bargain in case involving a child overdose death.
But MacDonald returned control of the office to Conlon earlier this year. Throughout the ordeal, Conlon had spun the takeover as a means to obtain state resources for the office.
Coughlin was elected county attorney in 2002 but resigned when deployed to Iraq. He returned to New Hampshire and worked as a circuit court judge.
Barry said he has called Connelly and conceded.
"I wish Chris Connelly the best. He's a great guy, great family man. I'm sure he'll do a good job," Barry said.
A former Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department lieutenant, Barry has run for the sheriff's job five times without success. He said he will run for re-election next year as alderman.