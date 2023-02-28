CONCORD — Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday that in the “relatively near future” he will decide whether to mount a Republican campaign for the presidency, which he said former President Donald Trump cannot win in 2024.
“It’s clear he is not our strongest candidate, and we can’t keep doubling down on failure,” Hogan said during an interview with Jack Heath on the Morning New Hampshire radio talk show program.
“He’s the only candidate to lose to Joe Biden, and I’m concerned he’s going to do it again.”
Hogan also agreed with Gov. Chris Sununu’s critique that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has at times gone “over the top” in waging war with businesses over social policy.
On Monday, DeSantis signed legislation giving the state greater control over some operations at Disney World after the company's executives tried to block his new law restricting the teaching of sex education in elementary schools in that state.
“I am a little concerned about telling a business that if they don’t agree with you …there is going to be an over-the-top view of telling businesses that you have to do what I say,” Hogan said.
A two-term governor, Hogan said chief executives have unique leadership skills that qualify some to serve as president.
“Governor Sununu and I happen to agree on a lot of issues,” Hogan said when asked if Sununu was right that Trump would lose next year.
“I’ll make a decision in the relatively near future about what that might be,” Hogan said of his own candidacy.
Hogan resisted the view that a too-crowded field of GOP candidates would end up handing the nomination again to Trump.
“In general, more voices talking out there about a positive vision for America” is good for democracy, Hogan said. “We shouldn’t have a coronation and not allow people to run.”
Hogan: Biden has lost a step
Hogan said Biden, 80, is “not as strong as he used to be,” which is why two-thirds of likely voters want someone other than Trump or Biden to become the next president.
“Eighty year olds are not performing at the same level,” added Hogan, 66.
While DeSantis would be a “serious contender,” Hogan said it’s still unclear how he will be perceived once he’s on the campaign trail.
“It remains to be seen how he will fare in New Hampshire, meeting with voters face to face, one on one and how he will perform in national debates,” Hogan said.
On Tuesday, DeSantis announced his new book was on sale titled, “The Courage to be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for American Revival.” The central theme of the book is on DeSantis’ war with what he called the "liberal woke” agenda.
While DeSantis is not likely to announce a 2024 campaign until this summer, he could decide to visit early states such as New Hampshire and Iowa to promote sales of this book.
Former Vice President Mike Pence, who is considering his own 2024 run, is on a book tour that includes a signing event and fundraiser for Cheshire County Republicans on March 16 in Keene.