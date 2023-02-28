Hogan to decide on 2024 GOP run in 'relatively near future'
Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he'll decide in the "relatively near future" on his own Republican run for President and said ex-President Donald Trump can't win in 2024.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday that in the “relatively near future” he will decide whether to mount a Republican campaign for the presidency, which he said former President Donald Trump cannot win in 2024.

“It’s clear he is not our strongest candidate, and we can’t keep doubling down on failure,” Hogan said during an interview with Jack Heath on the Morning New Hampshire radio talk show program.