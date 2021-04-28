Hollis voters will decide next month whether to join more than 70 other towns in New Hampshire in abandoning the traditional town meeting for a format with a deliberative session and voting at the polls a month later.
“This is really a matter of voter rights,” said Doug Davidson of Hollis, who initiated the citizen petition and said the multi-hour traditional meeting format means many voters won’t show up to debate warrant articles and vote on all topics in one session.
Ballot voting removes any type of intimidation, he said, and also provides a deliberative session several weeks in advance that gives voters time to educate themselves on important topics on the warrant.
A public hearing was held Monday to discuss the proposal for the SB2 format of government.
“SB2 is a bad Band-Aid for an antiquated system of government,” said Maureen Maisttison of Hollis.
She said she would prefer another alternative, such as a town council form of government.
Rep. Kat McGhee of Hollis said a deliberative session cannot adequately replace a traditional town meeting. She said there is often little discussion at deliberative sessions.
Resident Michelle St. John agreed that under the SB2 format, if a voter misses the deliberative session, there is no opportunity to make a change to a warrant article. She said residents are ultimately voting on whatever the majority of people who attend the deliberative session prefer.
Others said town meetings are too long and lack adequate participation, arguing that ballot voting would be simpler and could generate a larger voter turnout.
Sue Homola of Hollis said she recently sat through a nine-hour school district meeting where about 450 voters decided the fate of the warrant — if they made it until the end of the long meeting.
People are “quitting on democracy” because they cannot attend such lengthy town meetings, said Homola, stressing that does not represent an accurate format of government.
“I would encourage Hollis to pass SB2 because I believe it would be a very good system for you,” said Eric Pauer of Brookline, where SB2 has been in place for the school district for about five years.
Although Brookline continues to have about the same number of participants at its deliberative sessions compared to town meetings, Pauer said the number of residents who show up for ballot voting is substantially more.
“Here we go again,” said Rep. Jim Belanger of Hollis, referring to the SB2 proposal he said he strongly opposes.
SB2 communities are often guided by those who have strong opposition and seek to vote down select initiatives, according to Belanger, who said traditional town meeting allows for more opinions to be heard.
The SB2 proposal will be considered at town meeting on May 15 at 9 a.m. at the Hollis Brookline Cooperative High School lacrosse field.