The top election official in Derry said town leaders are in discussions with Pinkerton Academy to host future elections after voters suffered through a traffic jam Tuesday that in some cases lasted more than an hour.

Intermittent delays of over a half hour to 45 minutes were also reported in at the Hudson community center polling location due to parking and in Durham, where same-day voter registration led to delays, said Myles Matteson, head of the New Hampshire Attorney General Election Law Unit.