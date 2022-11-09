The top election official in Derry said town leaders are in discussions with Pinkerton Academy to host future elections after voters suffered through a traffic jam Tuesday that in some cases lasted more than an hour.
Town Clerk Christina Guilford said some voters told her they waited in line for an hour to park at the Calvary Bible Church, the sole voting location for the town of 34,000.
More than 12,000 residents cast votes on Tuesday, compared to 4,600 in the September primary and about 3,000 for town elections.
"I don't know if they expected the turnout," Guilford said.
Guilford said that some voters said they waited more than an hour to park and vote. On social media, some Derry resident said it took even longer. One said it took 1 hour, 45 minutes to vote. Another said 90 minutes.
"Talk about voter suppression," wrote Joseph Cataldo, who said he waited an hour in his car to go a half mile, turned around and went home without voting. "Town of Derry, you failed your citizens BIG TIME!!!"
Guilford said people were in and out quickly, once they were able to park. But parking at the church, which is located on Hampstead Road, was the problem.
"We needed a bigger parking lot," she said.
Guilford said the Town Council decides the polling locations, and the Council is in talks to return the location to Pinkerton Academy.
Pinkerton, which is located on Route 28 Bypass, hosted voting in 2020, and it went smoothly, she said. The school was closed for the day, and police altered traffic pattern, she said.
Derry has vacillated in recent years between three, two and a single polling location. Guilford said she favors having a single location, even though that makes the town polling place the largest in the state. Doing so reduces confusion about where people should vote.