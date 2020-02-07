GOFFSTOWN — Hours before the Democratic debate at Saint Anselm College begins, dozens of campaign volunteers were standing in the freezing rain along the street outside the college, holding signs and cheering for their candidates.
Roy Swonger of Merrimack held up a bright blue sign for Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Ind. The waist-high sign shielded him from the worst of the splashes from passing cars.
He thought standing in the rain was worth his time, because he wanted to show that there was support for Buttigieg in New Hampshire ahead of Friday night’s debate.
Swonger said his undecided friends have spent weeks or months agonizing over which candidate is the most electable.
“As if any of us can predict it,” he said.
He said many would make up their minds after watching Friday's debate.
“It’s going to be the point at which people finally decide,” Swonger said. “There’s a lot of anticipation.”
A few yards down the drive, Paul Parnass of Bow stood at the end of a line of mint green signs for Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
“I think we need to show our support,” Parnass said. “We think she’s the best candidate to fix the problems in the country.”
Parnass was looking forward to watching Warren debate, but said he was more excited to see her go toe-to-toe with President Donald Trump.
“I don’t think she’ll shy away from him,” Parnass said.
Philip Chung, of New Mexico, was supposed to be in New Zealand this winter, but found himself shivering in Goffstown on Friday afternoon.
Chung said Andrew Yang’s message about how to help people hurt by automation was so inspiring, he cut his vacation short and flew to New Hampshire to volunteer on Yang’s campaign.
For almost six weeks, he said, Chung has been making calls and knocking on doors to spread the word about the New York businessman running for president.
“It’s an important message, and it really resonates with me,” Chung said. Shivering in a sodden “MATH” baseball cap, he grinned as another Yang supporter started a chant.