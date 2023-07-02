House Dems urge Sununu to veto Strafford County district shakeup
House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm of Manchester at a news conference urged Gov. Chris Sununu to veto legislation that would carve the Strafford County commissioners into three separate districts.

 Kevin Landrigan/Union Leader

CONCORD — House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm of Manchester and others called upon Gov. Chris Sununu to veto legislation (HB 75) to carve up the Strafford County commissioners into three separate districts.

“Let me be clear, HB 75 is an illegitimate act of redistricting and a total power grab as well,” Wilhelm said at a news conference Friday flanked by Strafford County Democrats.