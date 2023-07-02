House Dems urge Sununu to veto Strafford County district shakeup

CONCORD — House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm of Manchester and others called upon Gov. Chris Sununu to veto legislation (HB 75) to carve up the Strafford County commissioners into three separate districts.
“Let me be clear, HB 75 is an illegitimate act of redistricting and a total power grab as well,” Wilhelm said at a news conference Friday flanked by Strafford County Democrats.
Rep. Laurel Stavis, D-West Lebanon, said if this bill is allowed to stand it sends a chilling message to other elected officials who could be next.
“We will all be looking over our shoulder to see which members of the House, Senate or Executive Council... suddenly see problems that require redistricting maps to be drawn,” Stavis said.
“The floodgates will be open for whatever party is in power to redraw maps when they don’t like the outcome.”
Gov. Sununu’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment on the bill.
The House passed the bill last Thursday, 186-185.
While it was an unrecorded vote, it’s believed House Speaker Sherman Packard, R-Londonderry, cast a vote from the rostrum to break the tie to pass it.
Packard said he did break a tie on an unrelated bill that passed the House by an identical margin.
The Senate approved it along party lines, 14-10, with all Senate Republicans in support of it.
Last year, Sununu twice vetoed congressional district maps the GOP-led Legislature passed, which forced the state Supreme Court to adopt changes of its own to comply with the 2020 Census.
Strafford County is the only one of 10 counties that doesn’t have separate districts for its county commissioners.
County officials in seven of those counties run in those districts, while commissioners in two other districts must live in those districts but are elected countywide.
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, said it’s Democrats who were playing politics.
“Every other county at some point has made changes to how or when commissioners are elected, and last year we could not redistrict a county for which districts did not exist,” Osborne said.
“To dispute these obvious facts is a really sad way to inject the worst kind of partisanship into what was otherwise, and should have been, a lovely bipartisan day capping off an on-the-whole collegial session. This is petty partisanship over a legal and sensible administrative change that is for the benefit of the people in Strafford County.”
Bill likely headed to court if it becomes law
Wilhelm said it’s likely if Sununu signs this bill that the law will become the subject of a lawsuit.
Rep. Len Turcotte, R-Barrington, predicted that strategy will fail.
“We have heard the same mantra over and over that districting at this time is unconstitutional — it is not. Unfortunately, repeating the same incorrect statement over and over does not create a truth,” Turcotte said.
“Any attempt to challenge in court will be a failure and a waste of taxpayers’ money.”
For House Democrats, they see this issue as déjà vu all over again.
The 2023 session opened last December with the first order of business being deciding on what to do about a tie vote for a Strafford County seat in Rochester Ward 4 after incumbent Democrat Chuck Grassie and former Republican Mayor David Walker finished in a tie.
A rogue tweet from the New Hampshire Republican State Committee congratulated Walker on winning the seat, which appeared to confirm the original strategy was for the GOP-led House to “seat” Walker as the winner.
Instead, a small number of Republicans joined with Democrats to call for a special runoff election in February.
In that special election Feb. 21, Grassie defeated Walker by a comfortable margin.
Grassie said it makes sense for Strafford County to elect all its commissioners from the entire county.
“Strafford County is a very small county. I can get from one side of the county to the other in 20 minutes with traffic lights,” Grassie said.
The map for the 2024 election the Legislature, if adopted, would force 40-year Commissioner and Chairman George Magleras, a Dover Democrat, to run in the same district against Deanna Rollo, a Rollinsford Democrat.
Turcotte noted state Sen. James Gray, R-Rochester, offered to support an alternative map that would put Rollo and Magleras in separate districts but Democratic leaders refused to get behind it.