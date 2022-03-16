CONCORD — House Republicans approved a bill to shore up voter domicile requirements in state law, but failed Wednesday to move forward a plan to place them into the state Constitution.
These were the first actions by a New Hampshire legislative body since the state’s highest court last July struck down as unconstitutional the signature 2017 law the GOP-led Legislature passed and Gov. Chris Sununu signed which sought to tighten laws linking voting to residency in New Hampshire.
The House approved by a party-line, 185-163 vote, an amended bill (HB 1203) which restored those sections of the so-called SB 3 law that were set aside by the Supreme Court’s sweeping decision.
“This amendment removes SB 3 language which the court addressed as objectionable, while retaining common sense language that is simply intended to clarify our voting statutes,” said state Rep. Fenton Groen, R-Rochester.
The bill would keep in place a two-tiered voting registration system which means would-be voters get a different affidavit to sign under penalty of perjury depending on when they sign up.
Those who signed up more than 30 days before an election would have to swear “they will not ever be able to obtain any qualifying documents for domicile.”
The form for those registering earlier simply commits that voter to try and find and bring to the city or town clerk that documentation in the future.
Two-tiered registration would remain
Rep. Paul Bergeron, D-Nashua, said while he was clerk of his hometown city, a Tyngsboro, Mass., woman came in to get a voter registration card after she had just married and moved in with a Nashua man.
Bergeron said state motor vehicle officials would not give the woman a driver’s license because she had no proof of her Nashua residence.
“With this bill, I would not have been able to let her register to vote in New Hampshire; that makes no sense,” Bergeron said.
Opponents said the language was badly crafted and predicted that like past, GOP election laws on residency, this would end up being fought over in court.
After last summer's ruling, Sununu urged lawmakers to come together with a proper replacement and pointed out New Hampshire was one of only a few states that allowed non-residents to cast a ballot.
The League of Women Voters and the New Hampshire Democratic Party had challenged the law, contending it was targeted at suppressing the vote from out-of-state college students, new residents to the state, senior citizens and the disabled.
House GOP leaders didn’t succeed Wednesday in moving forward a proposed amendment to put the definitions of “residency” and “domicile” for voting into the Constitution.
The GOP-led House Election Laws had put their proposal in by stripping out a constitutional amendment (CACR 15) allowing 17-year-olds to vote in a primary if they were to turn 18 by a general election.
“We are trying to put to bed the endless debate over who should vote in New Hampshire,” said Rep. Ross Berry, R-Manchester.
“If New Hampshire is your primary residence, you get to vote here. How many people will this stop from voting in the next election? The answer is none.”
But Rep. Connie Lane, D-Concord, said the GOP amendment would put into the Constitution “citizens of New Hampshire” and “primary residency,” both terms that aren’t defined in state law.
“Is N.H. going to start issuing passports to become a citizen of New Hampshire?” Lane asked rhetorically.
“This creates unnecessary confusion and will actually prolong the debate over domicile and residency.”
Party-line vote killed amendment bid
The House voted along party lines, 190-165 in favor of the amendment but that fell well short of the three-fifths majority needed to pass an amendment.
House Clerk Paul Smith noted the threshold is three-fifths of the House membership, regardless of how many are absent for the vote.
Thus, any amendment needs at least 234 votes to win House approval.
Only 1 House Democrat voted for the amendment and one Republican opposed that.
This is a tried-and-true tactic because it allows that lone dissident to move reconsideration of the vote if it comes out very close.
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, offered a stark and extreme example of how he believed current laws could be exploited.
“Because our laws are so vague, Kim Jong-un could come here, and does for all we know. He could use same day registration, vote in our election, and head back to North Korea,” Osborne said in a statement.
“How is this acceptable? If you are legally qualified to vote in New Hampshire, you can vote. Period.”