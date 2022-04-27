CONCORD — Over the vocal opposition of Gov. Chris Sununu, Republicans on the House redistricting panel on Wednesday endorsed a plan that moves roughly 40% of the state’s residents from one congressional district to the other.
The 8-7 vote by the House Special Committee on Redistricting sends the proposal (SB 200) to the full House of Representatives for debate likely next week.
The plan puts both U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster of Hopkinton and Chris Pappas of Manchester into the revised 1st Congressional District.
At the same time, it moves three leading Republican candidates already running against Pappas into the revised 2nd District.
The plan’s prime author, Rep. Ross Berry, R-Manchester, said the proposal creates two districts nearly of the same size, one of which combines all the communities along the Interstate 93 corridor.
The plan makes the 1st District more Republican-leaning than it currently is, but Berry noted that in 2020, voters in what would be the revised district favored the GOP candidate for Congress by only 300 votes over the Democrat.
“This is not a map that locks in a Republican victory. It doesn’t. It gives Republicans a chance,” Berry said.
Currently, the 1st District has about 18,000 more residents than the 2nd District.
Committee Chairman Barbara Griffin, R-Goffstown, noted that candidates for Congress don’t have to live in their district.
Half the cities would move
Rep. Paul Bergeron, D-Nashua, said it made no sense to support Berry’s plan, which would move at least 460,000 residents in 73 communities from one district to the other.
According to the Union Leader’s analysis, the committee-endorsed plan would move 40 towns and cities from the 2nd District to the 1st District and 51 from the 1st to the 2nd.
The cities of Concord and Franklin would be moved into the 1st District, and Rochester, Somersworth, Dover and Portsmouth would go from the 1st District to the 2nd.
Bergeron proposed a plan that only moved the Republican town of Hampstead from the 1st District to the 2nd.
“We do believe it proposes districts that are competitive and minimally disruptive to the current form of the districts as well as the residents who live in those districts,” Bergeron said.
The House committee turned Bergeron’s plan down by the same 8-7 vote.
Sununu came out against Berry’s proposal after it was first brought up Tuesday afternoon and urged the House committee to keep working on an alternative.
The GOP-led House and Senate have already passed a redistricting plan (HB 52) that would make the 1st District even more Republican than Berry’s plan would.
But Sununu vowed to veto it, forcing the House committee to go back to the drawing board.
House Deputy Speaker Steve Smith, R-Charlestown, said it’s “time to start over,” and he said the communities along the interstate turnpike have a common interest.
Rep. Carol McGuire, R-Epsom, said that the way the state’s cities and very small towns are sprinkled across the state, there is no simple way to split them into two.
“You can have two scattered districts or have one district with a principal theme and the other district is the rest of the state,” McGuire said.