CONCORD — A key House committee on Thursday embraced maps to redistrict state Senate and Executive Council districts over the objection of critics who charged both put Democratic towns together to make easier the election of Republicans running elsewhere.
The House Special Committee on Redistricting voted, 8-7, in favor of both, with all Republicans in support and all Democrats in opposition.
State Rep. Carol McGuire, R-Epsom, said historically the redistricting plan from one legislative body gets the benefit of the doubt from the other.
“They meet all legal and constitutional requirements; the districts are contiguous and the population is properly divided,” McGuire said of the Senate redistricting map (SB 240).
“Since we have verified all the requirements, we should support our colleagues in the Senate and vote for them.”
House Democrats said the changes create 15 districts that are likely Republican and nine that lean very Democrat. They said only four of the 24 seats would be competitive.
“The map we have been sent has significant defects in it,” Weber said. “Our citizens want districts that are compact and competitive yet this map provides neither.”
Senate Redistricting Committee Chairman James Gray, R-Rochester, was the only one to testify in person in support of both plans.
The public sign-ups were 281-6 against the Senate map, 262-8 against the council redistricting.
Gray defended using incumbency as one factor in how he redrew Senate districts.
“It’s what I consider to be the opposite of gerrymander; it’s so someone doesn’t get to decide, ‘Hey, we’re going to have these two Democrats to run against each other.’” Gray said.
David Andrews, a board member with Open Democracy Now, said Gray made more extreme changes to Senate districts than needed to account for population shifts found in the 2020 Census.
“Yes, we needed to make some changes, but each change was made to give a partisan change to the majority party,” Andrews said.
GOP councilors got some, not all, changes wanted
Critics cited packing the heavily Democratic college towns of Hanover, Plymouth and New London into one district while creating a more, GOP-dominant one than current District 9 that would snake 70 miles from Bedford to Hinsdale on the Vermont border.
Frank Knaack, policy director with the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire, said the Senate initially was going to keep the Executive Council districts as they were, until three GOP incumbents started lobbying for their own changes.
“Executive council members actually asked for this so you can’t get a better example of politicians picking their voters, rather than the other way around,” Knaack said.
For example, the Senate-passed council map (SB 241) takes from Dist. 1 the town of Hanover where former, two-term Democratic Councilor Mike Cryans lives.
Cryans is already preparing a rematch to try and unseat Councilor Joe Kenney, R-Wakefield, who beat him in 2020.
Gray said the goal of the changes was to dramatically alter Council Dist. 2 that now runs mostly one town long the entire width of the state.
House Democrats had offered an alternative map for the council to place all of Democratically-dominant Cheshire County in the district of Councilor Dave Wheeler, R-Milford.
The panel rejected it also on a party-line vote, 8-7.
The maps now head to the full House for its review.
While Gov. Chris Sununu has yet to expressly endorse either plan, he’s been positive about them, in contrast to the congressional map that he’s vowed to veto.