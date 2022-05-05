Along party lines, the New Hampshire House of Representatives approved this redistricting map from State Rep. Ross Berry, R-Manchester, that places both incumbent representatives’ hometowns in the same district along the Interstate 93 corridor.
CONCORD -- The New Hampshire House of Representatives on Thursday endorsed a controversial redistricting map that dramatically realigns the state’s two congressional districts.
The plan puts both current Democratic members of the U.S. House in the same district and moves the towns of four Republican candidates out of the 1st District, where they are currently campaigning.
The 179-159 vote sends the measure (SB 200) over to the state Senate, which will consider whether to embrace the proposal or send the issue to be resolved through a House-Senate committee of negotiators.
Gov. Chris Sununu has criticized the plan. He said last week that if the Legislature keeps sending him bad maps, “I’ll keep vetoing bad maps.”
State Rep. Ross Berry, R-Manchester, said his plan has a population deviation between the two districts of nine people, the lowest of any proposal that has been offered.
Currently, the 1st Congressional District has nearly 18,000 more residents than the 2nd Congressional District, according to the 2020 Census.
Berry said his proposal turns the 1st Congressional District into one that hugs the Interstate 93 Corridor through the center of the state while the rest of New Hampshire would make up the 2nd Congressional District.
Rep. Robert Lynn, R-Windham, said the plan would make both congressional districts competitive.
“This proposal before the House now is a fair, accurate and entirely appropriate redistricting of our congressional districts,” Lynn said.
Rep. Paul Bergeron, D-Nashua, said the proposal would move more than 550,000 residents -- or 40% of the state -- into a different district.
The House voted 182-156, against the Democratic alternative, which moved only the town of Hampstead, from the 1st District to the 2nd District.