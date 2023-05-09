Leading House progressive urges Biden to run in FITN
Buy Now

U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-California, gives the keynote speech Friday night at the New Hampshire Democratic Party's biggest fundraiser of the year.

Khanna urged President Biden to run in New Hampshire's presidential primary, even if it's held first, and not penalize Democratic leaders who are powerless to make changes that national Democrats demand.

 Rep. Ro Khanna's Facebook

NASHUA — California Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna said President Joe Biden should file and run in New Hampshire’s first-in the-nation primary rather than punish Democrats powerless to make changes demanded by the Democratic National Committee.

Khanna has a difficult balancing act. He is acting as a leading 2024 campaign surrogate for Biden even as the president appears determined to ignore New Hampshire if it refuses to accept a later role in the nominating process.